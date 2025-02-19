WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs DC match

Delhi Capitals have jumped from fourth to second position in the WPL 2025 points table after a brilliant win against the UP Warriorz. The Capitals rode on a magnificent half-century from captain Meg Lanning to register their second victory of the season by seven wickets.

This win has helped the Delhi Capitals take their tally from two to four points after three matches in the league stage. On the other side, the UP Warriorz remain winless at the end of the Vadodara leg.

Earlier in the tournament, the Warriorz suffered defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium. With the defeat against the Delhi Capitals, the Warriorz continue to languish at the bottom of the WPL 2025 points table with zero points from two matches.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have pushed the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants down by a spot each in the WPL 2025 points table. MI now hold the third spot, while GG are fourth in the standings after their home leg.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru retain the first position in WPL 2025 points table after their home leg?

The Women's Premier League action will head to Bengaluru next for the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home leg. The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host to the next eight matches of WPL from February 21 to March 1.

RCB will play against all four teams once during their home leg. They will take on inaugural champions Mumbai Indians on February 21, followed by a match against the UP Warriorz on February 24, Gujarat Giants on February 27 and Delhi Capitals on March 1.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the Vadodara leg, the Bengaluru-based franchise are the only unbeaten team with two wins in two matches. It will be interesting to see if the defending champions can retain their spot at the helm of the WPL points table after their home leg.

