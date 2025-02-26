WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs GG (Updated) ft. Jess Jonassen and Shafali Verma

Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable six-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants in the 10th match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 25.

Ad

Gujarat Giants were put to bat first. However, they lost their four wickets inside the powerplay thanks to outstanding spells from the Capitals’ duo of Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey.

Deandra Dottin (26) and Tanuja Kanwar (16) made important contributions in the middle as the game progressed. Wickets kept falling from the other end but Bharti Fulmali, the lower-middle-order batter, stood strong and scored an impactful 29-ball 40-run unbeaten knock to set a target of 128 runs.

Ad

Trending

Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets for the Capitals while Titas Sadhu and Jess Jonassen took one each.

In reply, Giants’ Kashvee Gautam dismissed opener Meg Lanning in the fourth over. However, Shafali Verma’s 44 off 27 and Jess Jonassen’s match-winning 61* off 32, including 11 boundaries, guided them to an easy win in the 16th over.

WPL 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 EA Perry (RCB-W) 4 4 2 235 90* 117.5 146 160.95 - 3 - 26 7 2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 3 1 179 80* 89.5 119 150.42 - 2 - 33 0 3 A Gardner (GG-W) 4 4 1 144 79* 48 88 163.63 - 2 - 9 12 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 5 5 - 137 44 27.4 92 148.91 - - 1 19 6 5 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 4 4 - 122 81 30.5 76 160.52 - 1 - 17 4 6 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 4 4 - 112 57 28 87 128.73 - 1 - 13 3 7 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 4 4 2 111 64* 55.5 63 176.19 - 1 - 13 6 8 MM Lanning (DC-W) 5 5 - 109 69 21.8 105 103.8 - 1 - 19 0 9 KP Navgire (UPW-W) 4 4 - 107 51 26.75 67 159.7 - 1 - 16 4 10 CA Henry (UPW-W) 3 3 1 103 62 51.5 44 234.09 - 1 - 5 12

Ad

RCB’s Ellyse Perry is still at the top of the WPL 2025 most runs leaderboard with 235 runs while MI’s star all-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt held the second rank with 179 runs. Ashleigh Gardner (144) scored three runs on Tuesday and maintained her third spot. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma (137) smacked 44 runs with eight boundaries and jumped to fourth spot.

The opening pair of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Smriti Mandhana (122) and Danielle Wyatt (112) along with their wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh (111) dropped one position each. Meanwhile, Meg Lanning (109), Kiran Navgire (107), and Chinelle Henry (103) complete the top 10 leaderboard, respectively.

Ad

WPL 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 4 4 96 16 - 119 7 3/23 17 7.43 13.71 - - 2 A Sutherland (DC-W) 5 5 103 17.1 - 128 7 3/34 18.28 7.45 14.71 - - 3 G Wareham (RCB-W) 4 4 90 15 1 136 7 3/21 19.42 9.06 12.85 - - 4 GM Harris (UPW-W) 4 4 39 6.3 - 38 6 4/15 6.33 5.84 6.5 1 - 5 HK Matthews (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 85 6 3/16 14.16 7.08 12 - - 6 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 4 4 90 15 - 113 6 4/31 18.83 7.53 15 1 - 7 KJ Garth (RCB-W) 4 4 93 15.3 - 123 6 2/19 20.5 7.93 15.5 - - 8 S Pandey (DC-W) 5 5 108 18 - 141 6 2/14 23.5 7.83 18 - - 9 KS Gautam (GG-W) 4 4 78 13 - 78 5 2/15 15.6 6 15.6 - - 10 M Kapp (DC-W) 4 4 84 14 1 92 5 2/17 18.4 6.57 16.8 - -

Ad

RCB’s Renuka Singh leads the wicket-taking charts with seven wickets. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ Annabel Sutherland took a significant leap from eighth to second place after taking two wickets on Tuesday and now shares the top spot with Renuka and Georgia Wareham, each with seven wickets.

On the other hand, Grace Harris and Hayley Matthews slipped to the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively with six wickets apiece. Jess Jonassen (6) picked up a wicket against Gujarat Giants and jumped to the sixth spot while RCB’s Kim Garth (6) slid down to seventh and Delhi’s Shikha Pandey (6) moved to eighth after taking two wickets.

Kashvi Gautam of Gujarat Giants and Marizanne Kapp of the Capitals occupied the ninth and 10th ranks, respectively with five wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️