WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs MI (Updated) ft. Jess Jonassen and Meg Lanning

The 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) saw Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting Mumbai on the back foot.

Mumbai struggled to build momentum, with Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring with 22 runs each. The Mumbai innings ended at 123 runs due to the outstanding efforts of Delhi's bowlers. Minnu Mani and Jess Jonassen each claimed three wickets while Shikha Pandey and Annabel Sutherland took one wicket apiece.

In response, Delhi chased down the target with ease, reaching the required total in just 14.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. The opening partnership between Shafali Verma (43) and captain Meg Lanning (60) was key. They added 85 runs together to close the game with 33 balls remaining. Lanning's knock marked her second fifty of the season and propelled her to become the leading run-scorer in the history of the WPL.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 5 5 2 272 80* 90.66 185 147.02 - 3 - 48 0 2 EA Perry (RCB-W) 5 5 2 235 90* 78.33 150 156.66 - 3 1 26 7 3 A Gardner (GG-W) 5 5 1 202 79* 50.5 119 169.74 - 3 - 15 15 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 6 6 - 180 44 30 120 150 - - 1 23 9 5 MM Lanning (DC-W) 6 6 1 169 69 33.8 154 109.74 - 2 - 28 0 6 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 5 5 - 132 81 26.4 96 137.5 - 1 - 18 4 7 H Kaur (MI-W) 5 5 1 122 50 30.5 79 154.43 - 1 - 16 5 8 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 5 5 2 120 64* 40 73 164.38 - 1 - 13 7 9 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 5 5 - 116 57 23.2 91 127.47 - 1 - 14 3 10 S Sehrawat (UPW-W) 5 5 - 114 37 22.8 95 120 - - - 11 3

Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to lead the run-scorer's chart, despite a challenging performance against the Capitals. She has a total of 272 runs from five matches at an impressive average of 90.66. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner follow in second and third positions, having scored 235 and 202 runs, respectively.

Shafali Verma retains her position with a remarkable knock of 43, bringing her total to 180 runs at a striking strike rate of 150. Her teammate and Capitals captain, Meg Lanning, now occupies the fifth spot with 163 runs at an average of 32.6.

The Indian duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are placed sixth and seventh with 132 and 122 runs, respectively. Richa Ghosh follows closely behind with 120 runs. The chart concludes with Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Shweta Sehrawat, who have scored 116 and 114 runs, respectively, at strike rates of 127.47 and 120.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 5 5 114 19 - 138 9 4/31 15.33 7.26 12.66 1 - 2 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 5 5 120 20 - 143 9 3/23 15.88 7.15 13.33 - - 3 G Wareham (RCB-W) 5 5 108 18 1 162 9 3/21 18 9 12 - - 4 A Sutherland (DC-W) 6 6 127 21.1 - 149 8 3/34 18.62 7.03 15.87 - - 5 HK Matthews (MI-W) 5 5 108 18 - 139 7 3/16 19.85 7.72 15.42 - - 6 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 5 5 108 18 - 149 7 3/18 21.28 8.27 15.42 - - 7 S Pandey (DC-W) 6 6 132 22 1 157 7 2/14 22.42 7.13 18.85 - - 8 GM Harris (UPW-W) 5 5 51 8.3 - 67 6 4/15 11.16 7.88 8.5 1 - 9 KS Gautam (GG-W) 5 5 102 17 - 95 6 2/15 15.83 5.58 17 - - 10 KJ Garth (RCB-W) 5 5 108 18 - 142 6 2/19 23.66 7.88 18 - -

Jess Jonassen has ascended to the top position in the wicket-takers list following an exceptional performance, claiming three crucial wickets, bringing her total to nine wickets. She now shares the top spot with Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham. Annabel Sutherland has moved up one position, accumulating eight wickets at an average of 18.62.

Mumbai Indians bowlers Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt hold the fifth and sixth positions, respectively, with seven wickets each. Shikha Pandey has also entered the list, jumping from ninth to seventh place, with seven wickets to her name. The wicket-takers chart is rounded out by Grace Harris, Kashvee Gautam, and Kim Garth. All of them have taken six wickets, with economies of 7.88, 5.58, and 7.88, respectively.

