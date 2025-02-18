WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs RCB (Updated) ft. Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh

The Women's Premier League (WPL) witnessed a dominant performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, February 17. They defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets with 22 balls to spare at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that proved advantageous. Delhi Capitals were bowled out for a modest total of 141, with their innings failing to gain momentum due to the lack of a stable partnership. Jemimah Rodrigues was the standout performer for the Capitals, contributing 34 runs off 22 balls.

RCB’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance, with Renuka Singh (3/23) and Georgia Wareham (3/25) each claiming three wickets. Meanwhile, Kim Garth (2/19) and Ekta Bisht (2/35) provided further breakthroughs.

In reply, RCB's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge set the tone with an explosive 107-run partnership. Mandhana played a scintillating knock of 81 runs from 47 balls, including 10 boundaries and three sixes, guiding her team to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Wyatt-Hodge contributed a solid 42 runs off 33 balls, sealing the win for RCB. The Delhi Capitals bowler Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy picked a wicket each for the team.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Gardner (GG-W) 2 2 1 131 79* 131 69 189.85 - 2 - 8 11 2 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 2 2 - 90 81 45 54 166.66 - 1 - 12 3 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 1 1 1 80 80* 0 59 135.59 - 1 - 13 0 4 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 2 2 2 75 64* 0 32 234.37 - 1 - 8 5 5 EA Perry (RCB-W) 2 2 1 64 57 64 47 136.17 - 1 - 6 2 6 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 2 2 1 58 33* 58 31 187.09 - - - 6 3 7 BL Mooney (GG-W) 2 2 - 56 56 28 43 130.23 - 1 1 8 0 8 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 2 2 - 46 42 23 37 124.32 - - - 8 0 9 SJ Bryce (DC-W) 2 2 - 44 23 22 29 151.72 - - - 4 1 10 H Deol (GG-W) 2 2 2 43 34* 0 34 126.47 - - - 6 0

Ashleigh Gardner currently leads the run-scoring charts with a total of 131 runs, boasting an impressive strike rate of 189.85. Smriti Mandhana, the standout performer in today’s match, has surged to second place with her splendid knock of 81. Her total is 90 runs from two matches at a strike rate of 166.66. Nat Sciver-Brunt has dropped to third with 80 runs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore duo of Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry occupy the fourth and fifth positions. They have scored 75 and 64 runs, respectively, with strike rates of 234.37 and 136.17.

Deandra Dottin has slipped from fourth to sixth place, accumulating 58 runs at an average of 58. Gujarat Giants’ batter Beth Mooney follows closely in seventh, with 56 runs at a strike rate of 130.23. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, with 46 runs from two matches, comfortably holds the eighth spot.

The new entry to the table, Sarah Bryce has now occupied the ninth position with 44 runs at an average of 22. The chart is rounded off by Harleen Deol, who has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 126.47.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 2 2 48 8 - 48 5 3/23 9.6 6 9.6 - - 2 A Gardner (GG-W) 2 2 42 7 - 72 4 2/33 18 10.28 10.5 - - 3 G Wareham (RCB-W) 2 2 42 7 - 75 4 3/25 18.75 10.71 10.5 - - 4 S Pandey (DC-W) 2 2 48 8 - 41 3 2/14 13.66 5.12 16 - - 5 A Sutherland (DC-W) 2 2 31 5.1 - 52 3 3/34 17.33 10.06 10.33 - - 6 Priya Mishra (GG-W) 2 2 42 7 - 54 3 3/25 18 7.71 14 - - 7 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 2 2 45 7.3 - 75 3 2/34 25 10 15 - - 8 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 1 1 24 4 - 16 2 2/16 8 4 12 - - 9 AC Kerr (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 10 HK Matthews (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 32 2 2/32 16 8 12 - -

Renuka Singh leads the bowling charts following her standout performance earlier today, where she claimed a three-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals. She now has five wickets at an economy rate of 6. Ashleigh Gardner drops to second, with four wickets, joined by Georgia Wareham, who also picked up three wickets alongside Renuka Singh in today’s match.

Shikha Pandey and her Capitals teammate Annabel Sutherland have claimed three wickets from two games, with averages of 13.66 and 17.33, respectively. Priya Mishra occupies the sixth spot with three wickets, while Deandra Dottin of Gujarat Giants holds the seventh position, with an economy rate of 7.71 and 10, respectively.

Sophie Ecclestone, with two wickets, ranks eighth, maintaining an average of 8. Amelia Kerr occupies the ninth position with two wickets at an economy of 5.25. The table is rounded off by West Indies batter Hayley Matthews, who has also taken two wickets, with an average of 10.5.

