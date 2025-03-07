WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs DC (Updated) ft. Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen

The Gujarat Giants Women secured a five-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals Women in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, March 7.

After losing the toss, Delhi Capitals were tasked to bat first. Captain and opening batter Meg Lanning smacked 92 off 57 balls with 15 fours and a six at an exceptional strike-rate of 161.4.

Lanning received decent support from her opening partner Shafali Verma, who scored 40 runs off 27 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Other batters failed to create an impact in the DC line-up as they could post 177/5 in 20 overs.

Meghna Singh was exceptional with the ball for the Giants, scalping three wickets after conceding 35 runs in four overs. Deandra Dottin scalped two wickets, conceding 37 runs in four overs.

In the chase, the Gujarat Giants lost Dayalan Hemalatha (1) early. However, Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol stepped up to put up an 85-run partnership for the second wicket. While Mooney went on to score 44 runs in 35 balls with six fours before getting out, Harleen stood unbeaten in the chase.

In the middle-order, captain Ashleigh Gardner (22) and Deandra Dottin (24) looked exceptional during their short stays. Deol smashed 70* runs in 49 balls with nine fours and one six to help her team cross the winning line by five wickets in the last over.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 6 6 2 309 80* 77.25 208 148.55 - 3 - 55 0 2 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 8 8 1 300 80* 42.85 190 157.89 - 1 1 34 16 3 EA Perry (RCB-W) 6 6 3 295 90* 98.33 197 149.74 - 4 1 29 10 4 MM Lanning (DC-W) 8 8 1 263 92 37.57 223 117.93 - 3 - 43 1 5 A Gardner (GG-W) 7 7 1 235 79* 39.16 142 165.49 - 3 - 17 17 6 BL Mooney (GG-W) 7 7 1 224 96* 37.33 171 130.99 - 2 1 35 0 7 H Deol (GG-W) 7 7 3 200 70* 50 166 120.48 - 1 - 26 1 8 HK Matthews (MI-W) 6 6 - 181 68 30.16 152 119.07 - 2 1 25 4 9 CA Henry (UPW-W) 6 6 1 144 62 28.8 68 211.76 - 1 - 8 15 10 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 6 6 - 140 81 23.33 103 135.92 - 1 - 19 4

Nat Sciver-Brunt retains her pole position with 309 runs from six innings. On the other hand, Shafali Verma moved one spot up with 300 runs from eight innings. Ellyse Perry slipped one spot down to the third rank with 295 runs.

Meg Lanning ascended from the seventh to the fourth rank, amassing 263 runs. Ashleigh Gardner glided down from fourth to fifth rank, accumulating 235 runs. Beth Mooney slid from fifth to sixth rank, scoring 224 runs.

Harleen Deol rocketed to the seventh rank, amassing 200 runs. Hayley Matthews slipped from sixth to eighth rank, scoring 181 runs. Chinelle Henry (144) and Smriti Mandhana (140) slid one spot each to the ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 7 7 150 25 - 202 11 4/31 18.36 8.08 13.63 1 - 2 S Pandey (DC-W) 8 8 179 29.5 1 206 11 2/14 18.72 6.9 16.27 - - 3 AC Kerr (MI-W) 6 6 132 22 - 153 10 5/38 15.3 6.95 13.2 - 1 4 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 6 6 144 24 1 171 10 3/23 17.1 7.12 14.4 - - 5 KS Gautam (GG-W) 7 7 138 23 - 138 9 3/11 15.33 6 15.33 - - 6 HK Matthews (MI-W) 6 6 132 22 - 164 9 3/16 18.22 7.45 14.66 - - 7 G Wareham (RCB-W) 6 6 126 21 1 183 9 3/21 20.33 8.71 14 - - 8 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 7 7 154 25.4 - 206 9 2/14 22.88 8.02 17.11 - - 9 GM Harris (UPW-W) 7 7 87 14.3 - 114 8 4/15 14.25 7.86 10.87 1 - 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 6 6 126 21 - 165 8 3/18 20.62 7.85 15.75 - -

DC spinner Jess Jonassen ascended from fifth to the top rank, scalping 11 wickets at 18.36. Her colleague Shikha Pandey moved up from sixth to the second rank, pocketing 11 wickets at 18.72.

Amelia Kerr (10), Renuka Singh (10), Kashvee Gautam (9), and Hayley Matthews (9) slipped two spots each to secure third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 15.3, 17.1, 15.33, and 18.22, respectively.

Georgia Wareham (9) retained her seventh rank at an average of 20.33. Deandra Dottin (9) and Grace Harris (8) moved up to the eighth and ninth ranks at 22.88 and 14.25, respectively. Nat Sciver-Brunt slipped from seventh to the 10th rank, scalping eight wickets at an average of 20.62.

