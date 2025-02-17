WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs UPW (Updated) ft. Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin

The Women's Premier League saw Gujarat Giants Women face off against UP Warriorz Women at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara on February 16. Gujarat Giants emerged victorious, defeating UP Warriorz by six wickets.

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a total of 143/9, with wickets falling at regular intervals throughout their innings. Deepti Sharma, captain of the UP Warriorz, was the top scorer, contributing 39 runs from 27 balls. The Gujarat Giants bowlers, led by Deandra Dottin (2/34), Ashleigh Gardner (2/39), and Priya Mishra (3/25), restricted UP Warriorz to a modest total.

In response, Gujarat Giants had a challenging start, losing two quick wickets. However, a vital partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner steadied the innings. Harleen Deol (34 off 30 balls) and Deandra Dottin (33 off 18 balls) then sealed the win for Gujarat, reaching the target in 18 overs.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Gardner (GG-W) 2 2 1 131 79* 131 69 189.85 - 2 - 8 11 2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 1 1 1 80 80* 0 59 135.59 - 1 - 13 0 3 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 1 1 1 64 64* 0 27 237.03 - 1 - 7 4 4 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 2 2 1 58 33* 58 31 187.09 - - - 6 3 5 EA Perry (RCB-W) 1 1 - 57 57 57 34 167.64 - 1 - 6 2 6 BL Mooney (GG-W) 2 2 - 56 56 28 43 130.23 - 1 1 8 0 7 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 1 1 - 43 43 43 18 238.88 - - - 7 2 8 H Deol (GG-W) 2 2 2 43 34* 0 34 126.47 - - - 6 0 9 H Kaur (MI-W) 1 1 - 42 42 42 22 190.9 - - - 4 3 10 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 1 1 - 39 39 39 27 144.44 - - - 6 0

Ashleigh Gardner has surged to the top spot in the run-scoring charts, having accumulated 131 runs at an impressive strike rate of 189.85, following back-to-back fifties, including a crucial knock of 52. Nat Sciver-Brunt holds the second position with 80 runs from a single match. Richa Ghosh has dropped one position to third with 64 runs.

Deandra Dottin, after her swift cameo of 33 runs, has moved up to fourth with 58 runs to her name. Ellyse Perry and her Australian teammate, Beth Mooney, occupy the fifth and sixth spots, having scored 57 and 56 runs respectively.

Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol are tied in seventh place, both having scored 43 runs. Verma boasts a striking strike rate of 238.88, while Deol's rate stands at 126.47. Harmanpreet Kaur occupies the ninth position with 42 runs, having played in just one match at a strike rate of 190.90. Rounding out the top 10 is Deepti Sharma, captain of UP Warriorz, with 39 runs at a strike rate of 144.44.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 A Gardner (GG-W) 2 2 42 7 - 72 4 2/33 18 10.28 10.5 - - 2 A Sutherland (DC-W) 1 1 19 3.1 - 34 3 3/34 11.33 10.73 6.33 - - 3 Priya Mishra (GG-W) 2 2 42 7 - 54 3 3/25 18 7.71 14 - - 4 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 2 2 45 7.3 - 75 3 2/34 25 10 15 - - 5 S Pandey (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 6 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 1 1 24 4 - 16 2 2/16 8 4 12 - - 7 AC Kerr (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 8 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 1 1 24 4 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 6.25 12 - - 9 HK Matthews (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 32 2 2/32 16 8 12 - - 10 GM Harris (UPW-W) 1 1 6 1 - 1 1 1/1 1 1 6 - -

Ashleigh Gardner, with her exceptional all-round performance, now tops both the batting and bowling tables. She has claimed four wickets at an economy rate of 10.28. Annabel Sutherland slips to second place, having taken three wickets.

Priya Mishra, following her brilliant spell in which she picked up three wickets, has moved into third position, boasting an economy rate of 7.71. Deandra Dottin, the West Indies all-rounder, played a pivotal role in leading the Gujarat Giants to victory and has also taken three wickets.

Shikha Pandey occupies the fifth position, with two wickets, alongside Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr, Renuka Singh, and Hayley Matthews. They have delivered economical performances, with economy rates of 3.5, 4, 5.25, 6.25, and 8, respectively. The table is rounded off by UP Warriorz bowler Grace Harris, who has taken a wicket in the tournament.

