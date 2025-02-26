WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs UPW (Updated) ft. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 26, 2025 23:29 IST
Image Credits (Nat Sciver Brunt, Grace Harris and Hayley Matthews Instagram)

Mumbai Indians Women secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz Women in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025). M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash on Wednesday, February 26.

After losing the toss, UP Warriorz were asked to bat first. Grace Harris (45) and Vrinda Dinesh (33) had a decent outing as UP could post only 142/9 in 20 overs after staging a collapse. For MI, Nat Sciver-Brunt scalped a three-wicket haul while Shabnim Ismail and Sanskriti Gupta picked up two wickets apiece.

In the chase, MI Women finished off the game in 17 overs with eight wickets in hand. Hayley Matthews finally found form with the willow, scoring 59 runs in 50 balls. Meanwhile, Nat Sciver continued her good form, scoring 75* off 44 balls with 13 fours.

With this win, Mumbai Indians Women moved up to the top spot in the standings with three wins and a loss, picking up six points.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)44225480*127163155.82-3-460
2EA Perry (RCB-W)44223590*117.5146160.95-3-267
3A Gardner (GG-W)44114479*4888163.63-2-912
4Shafali Verma (DC-W)55-1374427.492148.91--1196
5S Mandhana (RCB-W)44-1228130.576160.52-1-174
6S Sehrawat (UPW-W)55-1143722.895120---113
7DN Wyatt (RCB-W)44-112572887128.73-1-133
8RM Ghosh (RCB-W)44211164*55.563176.19-1-136
9CA Henry (UPW-W)4411106236.6652211.53-1-512
10MM Lanning (DC-W)55-1096921.8105103.8-1-190
MI all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt moved one spot up to the top rank with 254 runs from four innings. On the other hand, RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry slipped one spot to the second rank with 235 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner (144), Shafali Verma (137), and Smriti Mandhana (122) continue to stand in third, fourth, and fifth ranks respectively. Swetha Sehrawat moved up to the sixth rank, scoring 114 runs. Danielle Wyatt (112) and Richa Ghosh (111) glided one spot down to seventh and eighth ranks.

Chinelle Henry (110) ascended one spot up to the ninth position. Meanwhile, DC Women skipper Meg Lanning slipped from eighth to the 10th rank, accumulating 109 runs.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Renuka Singh (RCB-W)449616-11973/23177.4313.71--
2Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)449616-12273/1817.427.6213.71--
3HK Matthews (MI-W)449616-12373/1617.577.6813.71--
4A Sutherland (DC-W)5510317.1-12873/3418.287.4514.71--
5G Wareham (RCB-W)449015113673/2119.429.0612.85--
6GM Harris (UPW-W)55518.3-6764/1511.167.888.51-
7JL Jonassen (DC-W)449015-11364/3118.837.53151-
8KJ Garth (RCB-W)449315.3-12362/1920.57.9315.5--
9S Pandey (DC-W)5510818-14162/1423.57.8318--
10KS Gautam (GG-W)447813-7852/1515.6615.6--
RCB pacer Renuka Singh continues to hold the pole position with seven wickets at an average of 17. MI all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt rocketed to the second rank with seven wickets at 17.42. Hayley Matthews (7) moved up from fifth to third rank at 17.57.

Annabel Sutherland (7) and Georgia Wareham (7) slipped two spots each to fourth and fifth ranks at 18.28 and 19.42 respectively. Grace Harris (6) slid two spots to the sixth rank with an average of 11.16.

Jess Jonassen (6), Kim Garth (6), Shikha Pandey (6), and Kashvee Gautam (5) glided one spot down each. They now occupy seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 18.83, 20.5, 23.5, and 15.6 respectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh
हिन्दी