WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs UPW (Updated) ft. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews

Mumbai Indians Women secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz Women in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025). M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash on Wednesday, February 26.

Ad

After losing the toss, UP Warriorz were asked to bat first. Grace Harris (45) and Vrinda Dinesh (33) had a decent outing as UP could post only 142/9 in 20 overs after staging a collapse. For MI, Nat Sciver-Brunt scalped a three-wicket haul while Shabnim Ismail and Sanskriti Gupta picked up two wickets apiece.

In the chase, MI Women finished off the game in 17 overs with eight wickets in hand. Hayley Matthews finally found form with the willow, scoring 59 runs in 50 balls. Meanwhile, Nat Sciver continued her good form, scoring 75* off 44 balls with 13 fours.

Ad

Trending

With this win, Mumbai Indians Women moved up to the top spot in the standings with three wins and a loss, picking up six points.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 4 4 2 254 80* 127 163 155.82 - 3 - 46 0 2 EA Perry (RCB-W) 4 4 2 235 90* 117.5 146 160.95 - 3 - 26 7 3 A Gardner (GG-W) 4 4 1 144 79* 48 88 163.63 - 2 - 9 12 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 5 5 - 137 44 27.4 92 148.91 - - 1 19 6 5 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 4 4 - 122 81 30.5 76 160.52 - 1 - 17 4 6 S Sehrawat (UPW-W) 5 5 - 114 37 22.8 95 120 - - - 11 3 7 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 4 4 - 112 57 28 87 128.73 - 1 - 13 3 8 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 4 4 2 111 64* 55.5 63 176.19 - 1 - 13 6 9 CA Henry (UPW-W) 4 4 1 110 62 36.66 52 211.53 - 1 - 5 12 10 MM Lanning (DC-W) 5 5 - 109 69 21.8 105 103.8 - 1 - 19 0

Ad

MI all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt moved one spot up to the top rank with 254 runs from four innings. On the other hand, RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry slipped one spot to the second rank with 235 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner (144), Shafali Verma (137), and Smriti Mandhana (122) continue to stand in third, fourth, and fifth ranks respectively. Swetha Sehrawat moved up to the sixth rank, scoring 114 runs. Danielle Wyatt (112) and Richa Ghosh (111) glided one spot down to seventh and eighth ranks.

Ad

Chinelle Henry (110) ascended one spot up to the ninth position. Meanwhile, DC Women skipper Meg Lanning slipped from eighth to the 10th rank, accumulating 109 runs.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 4 4 96 16 - 119 7 3/23 17 7.43 13.71 - - 2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 4 4 96 16 - 122 7 3/18 17.42 7.62 13.71 - - 3 HK Matthews (MI-W) 4 4 96 16 - 123 7 3/16 17.57 7.68 13.71 - - 4 A Sutherland (DC-W) 5 5 103 17.1 - 128 7 3/34 18.28 7.45 14.71 - - 5 G Wareham (RCB-W) 4 4 90 15 1 136 7 3/21 19.42 9.06 12.85 - - 6 GM Harris (UPW-W) 5 5 51 8.3 - 67 6 4/15 11.16 7.88 8.5 1 - 7 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 4 4 90 15 - 113 6 4/31 18.83 7.53 15 1 - 8 KJ Garth (RCB-W) 4 4 93 15.3 - 123 6 2/19 20.5 7.93 15.5 - - 9 S Pandey (DC-W) 5 5 108 18 - 141 6 2/14 23.5 7.83 18 - - 10 KS Gautam (GG-W) 4 4 78 13 - 78 5 2/15 15.6 6 15.6 - -

Ad

RCB pacer Renuka Singh continues to hold the pole position with seven wickets at an average of 17. MI all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt rocketed to the second rank with seven wickets at 17.42. Hayley Matthews (7) moved up from fifth to third rank at 17.57.

Annabel Sutherland (7) and Georgia Wareham (7) slipped two spots each to fourth and fifth ranks at 18.28 and 19.42 respectively. Grace Harris (6) slid two spots to the sixth rank with an average of 11.16.

Jess Jonassen (6), Kim Garth (6), Shikha Pandey (6), and Kashvee Gautam (5) glided one spot down each. They now occupy seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 18.83, 20.5, 23.5, and 15.6 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️