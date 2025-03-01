WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs DC (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 01, 2025 23:51 IST
Image Credits (WPL T20 Website and Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen Instagram)

Women's Premier League saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1. With the conclusion of the Bengaluru leg of the tournament, the WPL now shifts to Lucknow, with RCB failing to secure a single home victory.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 147/5. Ellyse Perry once again proved her consistency, scoring 60 off 47 balls. Raghvi Bist contributed 33 off 32 deliveries, and the duo stitched together a 66-run partnership.

However, their efforts fell short as Delhi comfortably chased the target in just 15.3 overs. Shikha Pandey and Nallapureddy Charani led the Capitals' bowling attack, claiming two wickets each to restrict Bengaluru.

In response, Delhi Capitals delivered a commanding performance, carrying forward their momentum from the previous match. Shafali Verma played a breathtaking knock, smashing 80 runs off just 43 balls, featuring eight boundaries and four sixes. Jess Jonassen provided solid support with an unbeaten 61 off 38 deliveries, striking nine fours and a six. Their formidable 146-run partnership secured a dominant nine-wicket victory for Delhi with 27 balls to spare.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1EA Perry (RCB-W)66329590*98.33197149.74-412910
2Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)55227280*90.66185147.02-3-480
3Shafali Verma (DC-W)77126080*43.33163159.5-113113
4A Gardner (GG-W)55120279*50.5119169.74-3-1515
5MM Lanning (DC-W)7711716928.5166103.01-2-280
6S Mandhana (RCB-W)66-1408123.33103135.92-1-194
7DN Wyatt (RCB-W)66-1375722.83109125.68-1-164
8JL Jonassen (DC-W)64212861*6478164.1-2-193
9RM Ghosh (RCB-W)66212564*31.2576164.47-1-147
10H Kaur (MI-W)5511225030.579154.43-1-165
Ellyse Perry climbs to the top of the run-scoring charts after registering her fourth half-century of the season. She has amassed 295 runs from six matches at an impressive strike rate of 149.74. Nat Sciver-Brunt, with 272 runs, slips to second place. Shafali Verma moves up to third from fourth after her unbeaten 80-run knock, bringing her tally to 260 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner (202 runs) and Meg Lanning (171 runs) occupy the fourth and fifth positions, averaging 50.5 and 28.5, respectively. Smriti Mandhana retains her sixth spot despite a lackluster performance, with 140 runs to her name. She is closely followed by her teammate Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 125.68.

Jess Jonassen moves up to eighth place with her impactful all-round performance, tallying 128 runs at a striking rate of 164.1. Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur round off the top ten with 125 and 122 runs, respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Renuka Singh (RCB-W)66144241171103/2317.17.1214.4--
2JL Jonassen (DC-W)6613222-17194/31197.7714.661-
3S Pandey (DC-W)7715626118192/1420.116.9617.33--
4G Wareham (RCB-W)6612621118393/2120.338.7114--
5A Sutherland (DC-W)7715125.1-17683/34226.9918.87--
6HK Matthews (MI-W)5510818-13973/1619.857.7215.42--
7Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)5510818-14973/1821.288.2715.42--
8GM Harris (UPW-W)55518.3-6764/1511.167.888.51-
9KS Gautam (GG-W)5510217-9562/1515.835.5817--
10M Kapp (DC-W)6612621112662/1721621--
Renuka Singh has reclaimed the top position in the wicket-taking charts after securing one wicket in the match against Delhi Capitals. It brought her tally to 10 wickets from six games. The Delhi bowling duo of Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey follow closely in second and third place, each with nine wickets. They are joined by Georgia Wareham, who also has nine wickets but with a higher economy rate of 8.71.

Annabel Sutherland, who went wicketless in her latest outing, drops to fifth place with eight wickets from seven matches. Mumbai Indians bowlers Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt have taken seven wickets each. Meanwhile, Grace Harris and Kashvee Gautam, with six wickets apiece, occupy the eighth and ninth spots. Marizanne Kapp, having claimed one wicket earlier in the day, rounds off the top ten with six wickets.

