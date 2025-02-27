WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs GG (Updated) ft. Ashleigh Gardner and Renuka Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women clashed horns against the in-form Gujarat Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on February 27. Gujarat elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Bengaluru batters struggled to score runs and wickets crumbled quickly. Raghvi Bist (22 off 19) and Kanika Ahuja (33 off 28) were the top scorers for the team, taking them to a total of 125/7 with their 48-run partnership. The Giants bowlers, Tanuja Kanwar and Deandra Dottin picked up two wickets each, while a piece to Ashleigh Gardner and Kashvee Gautam.

In response, the Giants also struggled to put runs on board, losing both openers in six overs. The captain, Ashleigh Gardner, stood tall and scored her fifth fifty and third of the season. She scored 58 runs, facing 31 deliveries and smashing six boundaries and three sixes.

Phoebe Litchfield finished the game with her sensible knock-off 30, facing 21 deliveries in 16.3 overs with six wickets left. Renuka Singh was exceptional with her figures for the Bengaluru side, picking up two wickets alongside Georgia Wareham.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 4 4 2 254 80* 127 163 155.82 - 3 - 46 0 2 EA Perry (RCB-W) 5 5 2 235 90* 78.33 150 156.66 - 3 1 26 7 3 A Gardner (GG-W) 5 5 1 202 79* 50.5 119 169.74 - 3 - 15 15 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 5 5 - 137 44 27.4 92 148.91 - - 1 19 6 5 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 5 5 - 132 81 26.4 96 137.5 - 1 - 18 4 6 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 5 5 2 120 64* 40 73 164.38 - 1 - 13 7 7 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 5 5 - 116 57 23.2 91 127.47 - 1 - 14 3 8 S Sehrawat (UPW-W) 5 5 - 114 37 22.8 95 120 - - - 11 3 9 CA Henry (UPW-W) 4 4 1 110 62 36.66 52 211.53 - 1 - 5 12 10 MM Lanning (DC-W) 5 5 - 109 69 21.8 105 103.8 - 1 - 19 0

Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to lead the run-scorer charts with a total of 254 runs at a striking strike rate of 155.82. Ellyse Perry follows closely behind, accumulating 235 runs from five matches at an average of 78.33. Ashleigh Gardner, the captain of the Gujarat Giants, stays in the third position with 202 runs at a massive strike rate of 169.74. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana occupy fourth and fifth positions, with 137 and 132 runs respectively.

Richa Ghosh (120) jumps to the sixth position from eighth with an average of 40. Danni Wyatt-Hodge (116), Shweta Sehrawat (114), Chenille Henry (110) and Meg Lanning (109) close the table of the top scorers. They have a strike rate of 127.47, 120, 211.53, and 103.8 respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 5 5 120 20 - 143 9 3/23 15.88 7.15 13.33 - - 2 G Wareham (RCB-W) 5 5 108 18 1 162 9 3/21 18 9 12 - - 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 4 4 96 16 - 122 7 3/18 17.42 7.62 13.71 - - 4 HK Matthews (MI-W) 4 4 96 16 - 123 7 3/16 17.57 7.68 13.71 - - 5 A Sutherland (DC-W) 5 5 103 17.1 - 128 7 3/34 18.28 7.45 14.71 - - 6 GM Harris (UPW-W) 5 5 51 8.3 - 67 6 4/15 11.16 7.88 8.5 1 - 7 KS Gautam (GG-W) 5 5 102 17 - 95 6 2/15 15.83 5.58 17 - - 8 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 4 4 90 15 - 113 6 4/31 18.83 7.53 15 1 - 9 S Pandey (DC-W) 5 5 108 18 - 141 6 2/14 23.5 7.83 18 - - 10 KJ Garth (RCB-W) 5 5 108 18 - 142 6 2/19 23.66 7.88 18 - -

Renuka Singh, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler, leads the chart after her crucial two wickets against GG. She now has nine wickets to her tally alongside her mate Georgia Wareham. She has jumped from the fifth position to take the second spot. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Annabel Sutherland have picked up seven wickets each at an economy of 7.68, 7.45 and 7.88 respectively.

Grace Harris of UP Warriorz takes the sixth spot with six wickets at an average of 11.16. Kashvee Gautam jumps from the tenth to fill in the seventh position with six wickets at an impressive economy of 5.88. Jess Jonnasen with six wickets closes the table alongside Shikha Pandey and Kim Garth at ninth and 10th positions.

