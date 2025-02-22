WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs MI (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry and Harmanpreet Kaur

The Women's Premier League saw its first match at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 21. The seventh match of the season featured Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, with Mumbai securing a four-wicket victory, marking their second win of the season.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 167 runs, but their efforts fell short as Mumbai's batting line-up excelled. Smriti Mandhana contributed with a quick cameo of 26 runs from 13 balls, but regular wickets put pressure on the Bengaluru side.

However, Ellyse Perry played a remarkable knock of 81 runs off 43 balls, which included 11 boundaries and 2 sixes, anchoring her team's total. Richa Ghosh added a crucial 28 runs towards the end to push the total further. On the bowling front, Amanjot Kaur was impressive for Mumbai, claiming three wickets and putting a halt to Bengaluru’s progress.

In response, Mumbai Indians chased down the target with ease. Nat Sciver-Brunt was in scintillating form, blasting 42 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 200. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (50) continued her excellent form, scoring her sixth half-century in the WPL before falling to Georgia Wareham.

Kaur’s partnership with Amanjot Kaur was pivotal, as they added 62 runs. Amanjot remained unbeaten on 34 off 27 balls, guiding Mumbai across the line. Georgia Wareham was the standout bowler for Bengaluru, taking three wickets, but her efforts were not enough to prevent the loss.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 3 1 179 80* 89.5 119 150.42 - 2 - 33 0 2 EA Perry (RCB-W) 3 3 1 145 81 72.5 90 161.11 - 2 - 17 4 3 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 1 141 79* 70.5 79 178.48 - 2 - 9 12 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 3 3 - 116 81 38.66 67 173.13 - 1 - 16 4 5 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 3 3 2 103 64* 103 57 180.7 - 1 - 11 6 6 MM Lanning (DC-W) 3 3 - 101 69 33.66 87 116.09 - 1 - 18 0 7 H Kaur (MI-W) 3 3 - 96 50 32 62 154.83 - 1 - 13 4 8 H Deol (GG-W) 3 3 2 75 34* 75 65 115.38 - - - 10 0 9 A Sutherland (DC-W) 3 3 1 73 41* 36.5 58 125.86 - - - 6 1 10 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 3 3 - 69 43 23 35 197.14 - - 1 10 3

Nat Sciver-Brunt has moved to the top of the run-scorers list with a total of 179 runs at an average of 89.5. She has been in outstanding form, scoring two half-centuries and narrowly missing a third in today’s game by just eight runs. Ellyse Perry has made a significant leap, rising from tenth to second place following her brilliant knock of 81 runs against Mumbai earlier today, bringing her total to 145 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner, who was previously at the top, now occupies third position with 141 runs from three matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 178.48.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana remains in fourth place with 116 runs at a strike rate of 173.13. Her teammate, Richa Ghosh, has accumulated 103 runs, including a valuable 28-run contribution against Mumbai today, maintaining an average of 103 from three games.

Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning has dropped to sixth place with 101 runs, while Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur has climbed to seventh, with 96 runs to her name. Harleen Deol has slipped to eighth with 75 runs, closely followed by Annabel Sutherland, who has scored 73 runs.

Shafali Verma rounds out the top 10, dropping from seventh to tenth with 69 runs, despite her remarkable strike rate of 197.14.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 G Wareham (RCB-W) 3 3 66 11 1 96 7 3/21 13.71 8.72 9.42 - - 2 HK Matthews (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 85 6 3/16 14.16 7.08 12 - - 3 A Sutherland (DC-W) 3 3 55 9.1 - 78 5 3/34 15.6 8.5 11 - - 4 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 3 3 72 12 - 83 5 3/23 16.6 6.91 14.4 - - 5 Priya Mishra (GG-W) 3 3 66 11 - 94 5 3/25 18.8 8.54 13.2 - - 6 AB Kaur (MI-W) 3 2 30 5 - 39 4 3/22 9.75 7.8 7.5 - - 7 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 71 4 2/21 17.75 5.91 18 - - 8 KJ Garth (RCB-W) 3 3 69 11.3 - 83 4 2/19 20.75 7.21 17.25 - - 9 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 60 10 - 93 4 2/33 23.25 9.3 15 - - 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 104 4 2/26 26 8.66 18 - -

Georgia Wareham, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner, has ascended to the top spot in the wicket-taking standings following a stellar performance in which she claimed three wickets, bringing her total to seven wickets at an average of 13.71.

Hayley Matthews, who took a solitary wicket in today’s match, has dropped to second place with six wickets to her name. Annabel Sutherland, Renuka Singh, and Priya Mishra each share the third position, with five wickets each at economies of 8.5, 6.91, and 8.54, respectively.

Amanjot Kaur, the standout performer for Mumbai Indians in today's match, has moved up the rankings to sixth place, with four wickets. Her teammate, Amelia Kerr, also holds four wickets, with respective economies of 7.8 and 5.9.

Despite picking up two crucial wickets, Kim Garth's efforts were in vain as Bengaluru lost to Mumbai. She is at the eighth spot with four scalps to her name at an economy of 7.21.

Ashleigh Gardner has slipped from seventh to ninth position, with four wickets at an economy rate of 9.3. Nat Sciver-Brunt rounds out the table in tenth position, maintaining four wickets at an economy of 8.66.

