WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs UPW (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry and Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz secured a thrilling win in the Super Over against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ninth match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 24.

After losing the toss, Bengaluru Women were asked to bat first. While captain Smriti Mandhana failed to create an impact, Danielle Wyatt (57) shined as an opener, scoring four fours and three sixes. RCB's No. 3 batter Ellyse Perry was the star performer of the day.

The Aussie all-rounder went on to smack an unbeaten 90-run knock in 56 balls with nine fours and three sixes. As a result, RCB Women posted a dominating total of 180/6 in 20 overs. Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, and Tahlia McGrath scalped a wicket apiece for UPW.

The chase started well for UP Warriorz with Kiran Navgire going all guns blazing. However, she had to depart for 12-ball 24 runs. Deepti Sharma (25 off 13) and Shweta Sehrawat (31 off 25) had their moments in the middle. Interestingly, other batters failed to put on a show.

Sophie Ecclestone, batting in the lower order, smacked 33 runs off 19 balls with one four and four sixes to level scores. In the Super Over, UPW posted eight runs. In response, RCB could score only four runs, losing their second consecutive game.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 EA Perry (RCB-W) 4 4 2 235 90* 117.5 146 160.95 - 3 - 26 7 2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 3 1 179 80* 89.5 119 150.42 - 2 - 33 0 3 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 1 141 79* 70.5 79 178.48 - 2 - 9 12 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 4 4 - 122 81 30.5 76 160.52 - 1 - 17 4 5 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 4 4 - 112 57 28 87 128.73 - 1 - 13 3 6 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 4 4 2 111 64* 55.5 63 176.19 - 1 - 13 6 7 KP Navgire (UPW-W) 4 4 - 107 51 26.75 67 159.7 - 1 - 16 4 8 MM Lanning (DC-W) 4 4 - 106 69 26.5 92 115.21 - 1 - 19 0 9 CA Henry (UPW-W) 3 3 1 103 62 51.5 44 234.09 - 1 - 5 12 10 H Kaur (MI-W) 3 3 - 96 50 32 62 154.83 - 1 - 13 4

RCB batter Ellyse Perry moved one spot up to emerge as the leading run-scorer of the campaign with 235 runs from four innings. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt slid to the second rank with 179 runs from three innings.

Ashleigh Gardner (141) and Smriti Mandhana (122) continue to occupy the third and fourth ranks respectively. RCB opener Danielle Wyatt moved up to the fifth rank with 112 runs. Her colleague Richa Ghosh holds the sixth rank with 111 runs.

Explosive batter Kiran Navgire rocketed to the seventh rank, amassing 107 runs. Meg Lanning slipped from fifth to eighth rank with 106 runs. Chinelle Henry (103) and Harmanpreet Kaur (96) slipped to ninth and 10th spots respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 4 4 96 16 - 119 7 3/23 17 7.43 13.71 - - 2 G Wareham (RCB-W) 4 4 90 15 1 136 7 3/21 19.42 9.06 12.85 - - 3 GM Harris (UPW-W) 4 4 39 6.3 - 38 6 4/15 6.33 5.84 6.5 1 - 4 HK Matthews (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 85 6 3/16 14.16 7.08 12 - - 5 KJ Garth (RCB-W) 4 4 93 15.3 - 123 6 2/19 20.5 7.93 15.5 - - 6 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 - 89 5 4/31 17.8 7.41 14.4 1 - 7 Priya Mishra (GG-W) 3 3 66 11 - 94 5 3/25 18.8 8.54 13.2 - - 8 A Sutherland (DC-W) 4 4 79 13.1 - 108 5 3/34 21.6 8.2 15.8 - - 9 AB Kaur (MI-W) 3 2 30 5 - 39 4 3/22 9.75 7.8 7.5 - - 10 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 71 4 2/21 17.75 5.91 18 - -

RCB pacer Renuka Singh surged from fourth to pole position with seven wickets at 17. Georgia Wareham (7), Grace Harris (6), and Hayley Matthews (6) slid down to second and third ranks at 19.42, 6.33, and 14.16 respectively.

Kim Garth moved up to the fifth rank with six scalps at 20.5. Jess Jonassen (5), Priya Mishra (5), Annabel Sutherland (5), and Amanjot Kaur (4) glided one position down to secure sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions at 17.8, 18.8, 21.6, and 9.75 respectively. Amelia Kerr (4) holds the 10th rank at an average of 17.75.

