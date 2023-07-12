WSHF schedule MLC 2023: Complete Washington Freedom match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Washington Freedom (WSHF) will kick off their Major League Cricket (MLC) campaign with a match against Seattle Orcas this Friday evening (July 14) at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Unlike Seattle, Texas, New York, and Los Angeles, the Washington-based franchise of MLC 2023 does not have an association with any IPL franchise.

Sanjay Govil, an Indian entreprenuer with expertise in IT, is the lead investor in the Washington Freedom franchise. Cricket New South Wales, who run Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League, partnered with Govil for the high performance of this team.

New South Wales star Moises Henriques is the captain of WSHF in MLC 2023, while Sydney Thunder's rising star Tanveer Sangha recently joined the team as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga. Former South African speedster Dale Steyn joined Freedom as their bowling coach.

Washington Freedom (WSHF) schedule for MLC 2023

Speaking of Washington Freedom, here's a look at the team's complete schedule for MLC 2023.

Match 3: July 15 - Seattle Orcas vs. Washington Freedon, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 5: July 16 - Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 2:00 am IST.

Match 9: July 21 - Washington Freedom vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 11: July 23 - Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 13: July 24 - MI New York vs. Washington Freedom, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

South African pacers Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje will lead the pace attack of Washington along with former India U-19 player Saurabh Netravalkar. Other international stars who will represent the Washington-based franchise in MLC 2023 are Akeal Hosein, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Milne, Josh Phillipe, and Glenn Phillips.

It will be interesting to see how Washington Freedom perform in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket.

