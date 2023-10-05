WWE superstar Drew McIntyre wishes Rohit Sharma and Indian team good luck for 2023 World Cup

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Drew McIntyre has wished Rohit Sharma and the Indian team luck for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which gets underway in India on Thursday.

A few days back a picture of the WWE superstar went viral on social media in which he was seen posing in the Team India jersey.

On Wednesday, McIntyre shared a post on his X handle in which he was again seen wearing the Indian cricket team’s jersey. Along with the picture, he posted a good luck message for Rohit and company which read:

“Good luck to @ImRo45 and the rest of his team as India get ready to host the Cricket World Cup 🇮🇳 .”

He praised India’s hospitality and added in the same post, adding:

“The hospitality and love you show me every time I’m there is amazing 💙 #CWC23.”

The 2023 World Cup will begin with a match between defending champions England and 2019 runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India’s first match in the tournament will be against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

“Every leader wants to achieve something special for their country” - Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the Captain’s Day event ahead of the ODI World Cup, Indian captain Rohit commented that all leaders will want to achieve something special for their nation. He asserted that the case is the same with him.

“Every leader sitting here wants to achieve something special for their country. The 50-over World Cup is something I’ve dreamt of (winning), as will be the case for everyone else here,” the Indian captain said during an interaction with Ravi Shastri.

On being told that the home team has won the last three ODI World Cups, the 36-year-old replied that he is not thinking much about him, adding his team will give it their best shot.

“Not thinking too much about it honestly. It has happened in the last three editions of the World Cup. But all I can say is we’re going to try our best, give our best, and enjoy the tournament. That’s all I can say at this point in time, because it’s a pretty long tournament, and I do understand that you can’t get too far ahead of yourself so it’s important for us that we try and focus on one job at a time and then move on from there,” he said.

Rohit was the leading run-getter in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He amassed 648 runs in nine matches averaging 81 with a record five hundreds.