Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian batter to register a T20I hundred in men's cricket

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 03, 2023 08:19 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a rollicking ton. (Pic: Sony Sports)

Yashasvi Jaiswal created history on Tuesday, October 3, becoming the youngest Indian batter to register a T20I hundred in men’s cricket.

The 21-year-old left-handed batter slammed 100 off 49 balls as India posted 202/4 in their 20 overs in the Asian Games 2023 quarter-final against Nepal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

The Men in Blue batted first after winning the toss and Jaiswal dominated the innings, smacking eight fours and seven sixes. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (25 off 23), Shivam Dube (25* off 19) and Rinku Singh (37* off 15) also made handy contributions.

(More to follow)

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
