"Yeh kya ho gaya"- Rohit Sharma shares picture showing poor quality air in Mumbai ahead of 2023 World Cup match vs SL

Rohit Sharma shared a picture of the poor quality air in Mumbai ahead of India's 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The Indian captain asked the residents about the quality of air.

India are scheduled to play their nine league matches of the 2023 World Cup in nine different cities. The Men in Blue have reached Mumbai now for their next match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Indian players boarded a flight from Lucknow to Mumbai for this game. On the way to Mumbai, Rohit Sharma clicked a photo from the window and shared it on his Instagram story with the following caption:

"Mumbai, yeh kya ho gaya? (Mumbai, what happened?)

Expand Tweet

Sharma also added a masked emoji, showing that he was talking about the increasing pollution levels in the city. He also added a disappointing face emoji, hinting that he was not happy with the declining quality of air.

Rohit Sharma to captain India at his home ground

The Indian team will play their seventh game of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma grew up playing cricket in the city, and captains the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL. This will be the first time he captains India in a World Cup match at this venue.

India have recorded wins in all six matches under Sharma's captaincy so far. They will start as the favorites to beat Sri Lanka as well, considering that the island nation is coming off a loss against Afghanistan.