"You can be Indian and support the country of your birth" - Vini Maxwell calls out vile hate on her Instagram posts

Vini Maxwell, a pharmacist and the wife of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, has called out the vile hate on her direct messages and comments on Instagram posts since Australia beat India in the final of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday.

Vini, who was born in Australia though her family hails from Tamil Nadu, said it was a "no brainer" that she was supporting Australia and not India. She asked the trollers to "direct that outrage" to world issues. She called it her 'little Public Service Announcement'.

“…aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy. Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband plus father of your child plays in #nobrainer. Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," Vini wrote in an Instagram post.

This message was posted as part of a post celebrating her journey in the World Cup. It also included photos of Glenn on the cricket field and with their baby off it.

"Melbourne - Singapore - Delhi - Dharamsala - Ahmedabad - Mumbai - Pune - Kolkata -Ahmedabad - Singapore - Melbourne ❤️a trip of a lifetime that Logan won’t remember 🙊 @gmaxi_32 still in awe of everything you’ve accomplished this tournament (are you even real?) 😍 PS. Swipe to the last slide for a little PSA 🫶🏽 #maxwellsontour," she wrote in the caption.

The duo got married in March 2022 and welcomed their first child two months ago.

Vini Maxwell is one of many to receive hate on social media

Not only the Maxwell family, but many other Australian cricketers and their wives have received similar hate and trolling on social media, mostly from Indian fans.

This has been a trend among the country's youth, who also abused Mohammed Shami when he dropped a catch during India's semi-final against New Zealand.