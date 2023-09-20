Mohammed Siraj attained the number one position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. The right-arm fast bowler jumped from ninth to the top rank on the leaderboard after a dream spell of 6/21 in the Asia Cup 2023 Final against Sri Lanka.

Siraj achieved the number one position earlier this year but he dropped out of the Top 5 soon after. The fast bowler has returned to the helm of the bowlers' rankings ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He will be keen to continue his excellent form at the mega-event as well.

Indian fans were delighted to see Mohammed Siraj climb to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. Here are some of the top reactions:

Mohammed Siraj will return to the field on Friday in Mohali

The India vs Australia ODI series will start on Friday (September 22) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Mohammed Siraj has been named in the squad for all three matches.

The right-arm pacer will look forward to picking up some more wickets and building a lead in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers ahead of the World Cup.

Captain Rohit Sharma mentioned in the pre-series press conference that the Indian team wanted Siraj to bowl more in the Asia Cup 2023 final. However, they received a message after the fast bowler delivered seven overs on the trot.

"We all complimented him and were behind him when he was bowling that spell. He bowled seven overs which is a lot. I wanted to keep bowling him, but I got a message from our trainer that we need to stop him now," said Rohit Sharma.

Sharma has been rested for the first two ODIs of the series against Australia. KL Rahul will captain the team in his absence.