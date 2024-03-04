"You were a gem that continues to shine bright in our memories" - Fans remember Australian legend Shane Warne on his second death anniversary

The world of cricket lost one of its finest heroes, Shane Warne, to a heart attack two years to the day. At 52, the champion leg-spinner was at the forefront of commentating on Australian matches when his tragic death halted the cricketing universe.

In an illustrious playing career spanning over 15 years, Warne thrilled fans with a never-seen-before theatrical experience with his artistry of leg-spin bowling. He remains the second leading wicket-taker in Test history with 708 scalps, behind only Sri Lankan former off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's 800 wickets.

The legendary spinner also enjoyed tremendous success in ODIs, finishing with 293 wickets. Warne is also one of only four players to be Player of the Match in the semi-final and final of an ODI World Cup, achieving the feat in the 1999 edition.

Warne's duels with former Indian and West Indian batters Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara formed some of the sport's best on-field moments. With an incredible bowling average of 25.41, the leggie also finished with an astounding 37 five-wicket hauls in the red-ball format.

Warne was also renowned for tormenting England in several Ashes series, evidenced by his 195 wickets in 36 Tests with 11 five-wicket hauls against the arch-rivals.

Fans on Twitter paid homage by thanking the leg-spinner for his imprint and legacy on the game. One user wrote:

"Reflecting on the two-year anniversary of losing a legend. Shane Warne, you were a gem that continues to shine bright in our memories. Rest in peace. 🙏🌟"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nathan Lyon recently joined Shane Warne as the second Australian spinner to 500 Test wickets

Lyon achieved the incredible feat during the recent Pakistan series at home.

Current Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon became only the second spinner from the country after Shane Warne to complete 500 Test wickets. The 36-year-old achieved the monumental feat in Australia's first Test of the home season against Pakistan in December last year.

Lyon spoke about Warne's influence on him to take up spin-bowling after his death during last year's Ashes.

"He is missed incredibly, not just as an Australian lover of cricket but all around the world. You look at Warnie, what he has done for me, he is the reason why I am bowling spin. Very sad, even today he is not here with us but hopefully, we can do him proud upstairs there, I know he there looking down on us. He is the reason why I started bowling spin so hopefully I can fly the flag for the spinners in his memory," said Lyon to Sky Sports.

With 527 wickets, Lyon is currently the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test history and third among Aussie bowlers after Warne and Glenn Mcgrath (563). The champion bowler is coming off a match-winning performance in the recently concluded first Test against New Zealand at Wellington with ten wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App