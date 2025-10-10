"You negotiate that ball very easily in white-ball cricket" - Former India opener on Sai Sudharsan's dismissal in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has attributed Sai Sudharsan's dismissal in the second Test against the West Indies to an error of judgment or planning. He noted that the youngster would have negotiated that ball very easily in limited-overs cricket.

Sudharsan scored 87 runs off 165 balls as India posted 318/2 in their first innings on Day 1 (Friday, October 10) of the second Test in Delhi. The left-handed batter was trapped leg-before-wicket by a sharp turning delivery from Jomel Warrican.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra opined that Sai Sudharsan's lack of experience in red-ball cricket contributed to his dismissal.

"He doesn't have sizeable performances in first-class cricket. So he is still a work in progress. He will keep learning. If you look at it from his point of view, when you score 700 runs quickly in the IPL, and when you play Test cricket, you realize that it's a very difficult job. It's a very different job. His selection in Tests is an inspired selection. It is not just because of the weight of runs," the former India opener said.

"You are playing him because you feel he has the ability. I am sure that he will also realize that Test cricket is not that easy, even though the challenge in front of him wasn't that big. It was the first-day pitch, but the ball hit the pads because it was your error of judgment or error of planning. You negotiate that ball very easily in white-ball cricket," he added.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that a left-hander needs to commit to the front foot in Test cricket. He reasoned that southpaws have to face a little more rough in the longest format and are tested slightly more.

"I am 100 percent convinced that he will have to come on the front foot" - Parthiv Patel on Sai Sudharsan's dismissal in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Sai Sudharsan (right) and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 193 runs for the second wicket. [P/C: BCCI/X]

In the same discussion, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel pointed out that Sai Sudharsan needs to play deliveries pitched on the rough on the front foot.

"I am 100 percent convinced that he will have to come on the front foot. You won't be able to play so much on the back foot. This is the first day's wicket, and in India, the rough will be a lot more on the second, third, and fourth days. When the ball falls in the rough, he is tall as well, you have to take your pad forward if you have to negotiate spin," he said.

While acknowledging that the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener struck a few boundaries off the back foot, the franchise's batting coach termed it a risky approach.

"Even if the ball hits the pad on the front foot, it will be outside the off-stump. There is no doubt that he has hit fours off the back foot with the straight bat, but it still seemed like it was a risky shot. If you have to be successful against a left-arm spinner, you will have to come on the front foot. I don't think there can be any other thought," Parthiv observed.

Sai Sudharsan struck 12 fours during his 87-run knock. He was dropped on 58 by Jomel Warrican off Justin Greaves' bowling, but the left-arm spinner made up for it by eventually dismissing the southpaw.

