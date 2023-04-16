"You have worked very hard to reach here"- Sachin Tendulkar pens an emotional note to son Arjun after his Mumbai Indians debut 

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar dedicated an emotional note to his son Arjun as he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was a much-anticipated debut, as Arjun has been warming the bench over the past few seasons. He received his maiden MI cap from captain Rohit Sharma in his home city of Mumbai, with family members cheering him on from the stands.

Arjun opened the bowling in the first innings and was able to extract some swing to trouble the right-handed batsmen. He bowled two overs on the trot in the powerplay and conceded 17 runs. Junior Tendulkar did not get a chance to bat in the second innings.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle after the match to pen a heartfelt note to his son. He shed light on Arjun Tendulkar's journey and wrote:

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back."

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively in Arjun Tendulkar's debut match

KKR batted first and notched up a decent total of 185/6 after Venkatesh Iyer hit a splendid century. MI batters then made their fans nostalgic and reminded them of their glory days by putting on a dominating performance. A well-rounded effort from the batting unit helped them chase down the target easily in 17.4 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the win, saying:

"We just had to carry the momentum from the last game. The guys went out and put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but never too late. Very happy with how things went. In the afternoon we thought the wicket was a little dry but the way the guys batted, it settled down in the evening."

MI will next face SRH on April 18 in Hyderabad.

