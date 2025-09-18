Zaheer Khan parts ways with Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has reportedly left his role as the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). An ESPNCricinfo report said that the 46-year-old's vision did not align with that of head coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjiv Goenka. The report also said that the 2011 ODI World Cup winner informed about his decision to part ways on Thursday, September 18.

The report maintained that Zaheer was in good terms with LSG captain Rishabh Pant. He was appointed mentor on a two-year contract in August 2024. His primary responsibilities included scouting, planning and strategy for the franchise. Prior to LSG, Zaheer was associated with Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2018 to 2022.

Zaheer had replaced Gautam Gambhir as the LSG mentor, after the latter left the role to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the same capacity ahead of IPL 2024. The current Indian men's team coach was part of the KKR support staff, which lifted the IPL title that year.

LSG appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026

Prior to reports of Zaheer Khan parting ways with Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise had appointed former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as the bowling coach in July 2025.

"It's an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level. My conversations with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were incredibly energizing - there is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy."

"What excites me most is the vision for long-term development. LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers - Akash deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh - and I see immense potential in each of them. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world," Arun had said in a statement at the time of appointment.

Lucknow Super Giants finished seventh on the points table in IPL 2025. They won six out of their 14 matches in the tournament.

