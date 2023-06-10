"Zyaada mat maarna bhai" - Indian fans worried about Marnus Labuschagne scoring big on Day 4 of WTC final after his 'Good morning' tweet

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne was a huge talking point late on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final as he was caught on camera taking a nap during play in the third session.

David Warner was dismissed on the very next ball and the camera caught Labuschagne's reaction to it as he woke up to the roar of the crowd and jumped out of his seat to get ready to walk into bat at No. 3.

Marnus Labuschagne took to Twitter on Day 4 and tweeted 'Good morning', probably referring to the viral video of him taking a nap while waiting to bat.

Here's what he tweeted:

Fans on Twitter, especially those supporting India, are a bit concerned about the damage Labuschagne can do to Team India as he is unbeaten on 41* overnight. They are hoping that the star batter is dismissed soon on Day 4 and hilariously asked him to take a nap.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jarrod Smith @Jarrod__S Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket Good morning Good morning Marnus when Warner edges one behind and he has to wake up to get his pads on twitter.com/marnus3cricket… Marnus when Warner edges one behind and he has to wake up to get his pads on twitter.com/marnus3cricket…

Srihari ☮️ @Srihari_08 twitter.com/marnus3cricket… Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket Good morning Good morning Good morning Marnus. I was just resting my eyes until this notification popped up Good morning Marnus. I was just resting my eyes until this notification popped up 😉 twitter.com/marnus3cricket…

Shel @ThatGoanDude



Thanks, Marny! Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket Good morning Good morning Morning mate! Hope you slept well, but if you feel like sleeping, I reckon the dressing room is a good place to do that, that is once you’re out.Thanks, Marny! twitter.com/marnus3cricket… Morning mate! Hope you slept well, but if you feel like sleeping, I reckon the dressing room is a good place to do that, that is once you’re out.Thanks, Marny! twitter.com/marnus3cricket…

Vishal @_vishal_varma_ twitter.com/marnus3cricket… Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket Good morning Good morning Looks like he just woke up from another nap Looks like he just woke up from another nap 😂😂😂 twitter.com/marnus3cricket…

Saurabh Desai @sau_desai

Not today please @marnus3cricket You were doing so well being asleep yest..bt u chose to woke up to crush our dreams ...Not today please @marnus3cricket You were doing so well being asleep yest..bt u chose to woke up to crush our dreams ...Not today please

Deepankur Rajdev @DeepankurRajde1

I hope you get out of the first ball and india won the match and you will score 4 hundred in ashes @marnus3cricket Please don't score runs todayI hope you get out of the first ball and india won the match and you will score 4 hundred in ashes @marnus3cricket Please don't score runs todayI hope you get out of the first ball and india won the match and you will score 4 hundred in ashes

soham @wtfsoham @marnus3cricket aaj out hoja bhai mishti doi aur rasgulla bhijwaunga @marnus3cricket aaj out hoja bhai mishti doi aur rasgulla bhijwaunga

Was just resting my eyes: Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne claimed that he wasn't asleep during the video that went viral on Day 3 of the WTC final. He stated that he was just resting his eyes and trying not to be too nervous.

Labuschagne also hilariously commented on Mohammed Siraj's lethal deliveries that probably woke him up.

At the end of Day 3 play, he told SEN Cricket:

"I was just resting my eyes between balls and just relaxing. I was trying to calm my nerves a little bit, you can’t watch the game all the time, I got up there and was awake pretty soon. I didn’t have too many rests there when Siraj banged that first one in."

Australia are still well ahead in the game as they have a lead of 296 runs with six wickets in hand. While India will want early wickets on Day 4, the Aussies will hope that Labuschagne scores a big hundred.

Poll : 0 votes