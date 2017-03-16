Nicholls relieved to finally reach maiden hundred

New Zealand were grateful to Henry Nicholls' maiden century on the first day of the second Test with South Africa on Thursday.

by Omnisport News 16 Mar 2017, 16:47 IST

New Zealand centurion Henry Nicholls

Henry Nicholls spoke of his relief at finally making a Test-match hundred against South Africa on Thursday after missing out in New Zealand's recent clash with Bangladesh.

The 25-year-old anchored the Black Caps' first innings in Wellington on day one of the second Test, his vital 118 helping them mount a recovery to 268 all out having been 21-3.

It was a first century for Nicholls and quickly made up for his disappointment against Bangladesh in January, the batsman having made 98 in Christchurch before playing a rash stroke.

He had no problems this time, though, as he hooked a short ball from Kagiso Rabada to the square-leg boundary in the 67th over of the day.

"I told myself if I get to that situation again I won't do that [play a rash shot]," he said.

"It was probably a bit of a relief really.

"It was nice to get through that milestone and contribute to the team total. I had a bit of luck in the nineties but that's the way it goes but I was pretty happy with how I went about my business."

He added: "I guess I always look to be positive and be really decisive in my decision-making. Today more so than I have been in the past.

"The message from Hess [coach Mike Hesson] was to be really confident in my game and that's something I'm looking to do on a consistent basis."

New Zealand finished the day on a high as Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme took a wicket apiece before the close to leave the Proteas 24-2.