Nigeria name final World Cup squad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 18:23 IST
37

Abuja, Jun 3 (AFP) Nigeria on Sunday named a final 23-man squad for the World Cup with Chelsea defender Ola Aina and Mikel Agu from FC Porto placed on standby.

However, both Aina and Agu will travel with the team for a training camp in Austria.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the final squad on their Twitter account.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who has been a major injury concern, made the final cut, while Russia-based defender Bryan Idowu and FC Crotone striker Simeon

Nwankwo are the two players who are yet to make an official debut for the team.

The team, who lost 2-1 to England on Saturday at Wembley, will fly out of London on Sunday to Austria before they head out to Russia for the World Cup on June 11. 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP) Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton Hove Albion/ENG), Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge/BEL), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR) Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/ISR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG),Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), Joel Obi (Torino FC/ITA) Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho(Leicester City/ENG), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG)

