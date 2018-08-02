No finger fracture for Buttler

Jos Buttler examines his finger at Edgbaston

Jos Buttler returned to action on the second day of the first Test between India and England after scans confirmed he had not suffered a fractured finger.

Buttler hurt the middle finger on his left hand when Virat Kohli edged a James Anderson delivery just short of him in the gully in the morning session as England sought to bounce back from a disappointing innings.

However, scans showed the England vice-captain did not suffer a fracture and he continued to ice his finger on Thursday before rejoining proceedings at Edgbaston.

The news comes as a boost to the hosts, who will be without Ben Stokes for the second Test as he stands trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of affray following an incident in Bristol last year.

Stokes was influential as England kicked on in Buttler's absence after lunch, reducing India to 160-6 at tea.

Durham all-rounder Stokes took two wickets to reach 100 in Test matches, while 20-year-old Sam Curran claimed four, with further opportunities squandered to various drops at slip.

James Anderson removed Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami as India slipped to 182-8 as Buttler returned to the field.