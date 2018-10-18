×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Not Johri's substitute: BCCI on Choudhary at ICC meeting

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Oct 2018, 16:33 IST

(Eds: rephrasing intro, minor editing throughout)

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The BCCI Thursday clarified that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary is attending the ongoing ICC meeting in Singapore in his usual capacity as the world body's Board Director and not as a replacement for CEO Rahul Johri, who is battling allegations of sexual harassment.

Johri did not go to Singapore as he has been asked by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to submit his response to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by an anonymous person, claiming to be his ex-colleague.

"Ever since it was decided that Mr. Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Mr. Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Mr Johri," read the BCCI statement.

"It must be noted Mr. Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director," read the BCCI statement.

In Johri's absence, Choudhary, who was going to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting, will also be part of the Chief Executives' meeting.

"Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference even if Mr. Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives' meeting.

"Owing to certain circumstances, Mr. Johri is not attending the current meeting, which is attended by the respective Chief Executives of the full member countries. Mr. Choudhary, is, therefore, only, additionally standing in for Mr. Johri," the statement added.

Starting October 15, Johri has 14 days to present his response to the charges

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Vinod Rai has been complete failure in implementing Lodha...
RELATED STORY
BCCI facing questions from the ICC over its non-alignment...
RELATED STORY
The India vs Pakistan case: Who will win?
RELATED STORY
India Women's cricket side infested with "alleged discord"
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why ICC should adopt Ranji-style pattern in...
RELATED STORY
Latest ICC rankings announced, Former Sri Lankan captain...
RELATED STORY
Strongest Test XI featuring the players from the top ten...
RELATED STORY
3 teams whom Afghanistan can beat at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
10 Indian cities who deserve their own IPL franchise
RELATED STORY
4 major changes in the draft BCCI Constitution approved...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us