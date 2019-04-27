×
Off-colour Chennai thrashed at home by Mumbai

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    27 Apr 2019, 00:50 IST
rohit - CROPPED
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings slipped to a rare home IPL defeat as they missed the chance to book a play-off place against Mumbai Indians.

The Super Kings lead the standings this season but struggled badly with the bat on Friday, coming up 46 runs short in a chase that never truly fired.

Rohit Sharma's 67 had helped the Indians to 155-4 and it quickly became apparent that it would be enough to see off the hosts, who lost in front of their own fans for the first time in 2019.

Murali Vijay top-scored for Chennai with 38, while Mitchell Santner built on an impressive bowling show with a late 22, but they reached a measly 109 before being bowled out in 17.4 overs.

 

SPINNERS STAR FOR SUPER KINGS

The Super Kings were well on top for much of the Indians' innings, with their spin bowlers enjoying economical days.

Harbhajan Singh allowed just 23 runs from his four overs, while New Zealand international Santner produced the most eye-catching figures for Chennai, taking the wickets of Rohit and Evin Lewis (32) for just 13 runs.

Santner's intervention was particularly crucial with Rohit and Lewis having threatened to take control, combining for 75 runs as the former hit a trio of sixes and six fours.

INDIANS START TO TURN TIDE

Mumbai were in a tricky spot after 19 overs, on just 138-4, but 17 runs from the final six balls saw Hardik Pandya (23 not out) and Kieron Pollard (13no) end on a crucial unbroken partnership worth 33.

Vijay dug in as the Super Kings began their reply, yet his team-mates were not so stubborn as wickets tumbled early and often.

Lasith Malinga, Hardik and Krunal Pandya took a wicket apiece as Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu departed, leaving Chennai 34-3 early on.

MISSING KEY MEN AT CRUCIAL TIME

Without captain MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis, the Super Kings lacked a leader to rescue them from a tricky situation and Mumbai instead continued to make inroads.

Opener Vijay offered some resistance but finally went, while Malinga claimed a return catch to dismiss Dwayne Bravo for 20 as Chennai struggled to strike a balance between chasing their target and keeping wickets in hand.

The hosts still needed 53 runs from the final three overs but did not even make it to the end of the innings as Santner, hunting boundaries, picked out Pollard to see Malinga finish with 4-37.

