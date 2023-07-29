"Old habits die hard"- Fans erupt as MI New York beat Texas Super Kings to make it to inaugural MLC final

MI New York (MINY) managed to overcome the Texas Super Kings (TSK) challenge in the Challenger match to make it to the final of the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC).

Chasing 159 to win, cameos from Shayan Jahangir (36), Tim David (33) & Dewald Brevis (41*) were enough to see MINY cruise to the target with six wickets in hand. The two franchises have had an age-old rivalry in the IPL, especially when it comes to the playoffs and MINY would be delighted that to avenge the defeat against TSK in the league phase.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see an MI franchise make it to yet another final. Some also bragged about MI getting the better of the Super Kings once again in knockout games. Here are some of the reactions:

ab (rohit's version) @ydisskolaveridi Mumbai Indians owning Super Kings has become as certain as the Sun rising in the East and setting in the West

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani

Old habits die hard 🤌🏻🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/eJnKksDz7Q Beating Super Kings in KOsOld habits die hard 🤌🏻🤌🏻

DR RUTVIK @tmkoc_2008

My man Brevis 🥺🥺

Tim monster David 🥵🥵



And TSK 🤣🤣🤣 Congratulations MINY for paying finalMy man Brevis 🥺🥺Tim monster David🥵🥵And TSK 🤣🤣🤣

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#MajorLeagueCricket Everything in life is temporary. MI owning CSK in knockouts is permanent.

Aftab. @aftab_cena A Mumbai Indian team beat a Super Kings team in the Knockouts of a tournament, This is MI heritage. pic.twitter.com/wQl33YDZ8E

Jod Insane @jod_insane

Jersey change

Franchise change

Country change

Players change



But Super kings named franchise getting humiliated by MI named franchise never change



#MINYvTSK pic.twitter.com/Xgz4ubAJVp Years changeJersey changeFranchise changeCountry changePlayers changeBut Super kings named franchise getting humiliated by MI named franchise never change

Seek-4-Cricket @micricket2013



The satisfaction never fades , beating the Yellows!🫰🏻



#TSKvsMINY #MINewyork knocked the SuperKings out of #MajorLeagueCricket and marches into the FINALS!The satisfaction never fades , beating the Yellows!🫰🏻

Brevis-David partnership set up the chase for MI New York

Despite losing Slade van Staden early, Shayan Jahangir ensured that MI New York got off to a decent start in the powerplay. He scored 36 off just 18 balls and helped his team rebuild from the initial setback.

MINY kept losing wickets at regular intervals later and it was down to Dewald Brevis and Tim David to consolidate the chase. At one point, it seemed like MI New York were leaving it too late. However, suddenly runs started flowing from both ends with David smashing three sixes in the 16th over against Mohammad Mohsin.

Once Tim David departed, David Wiese joined Brevis and ensured that the youngster was given the ideal support from the other end. Brevis smashed a boundary to bring up the winning runs and his celebration showed just how much the franchise meant to him.

MINY will now lock horns with the Seattle Orcas in the final of MLC 2023 on Monday, July 31 at 6 am IST.