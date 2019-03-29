×
Olivier would consider Test future with England

29 Mar 2019
duanneolivier - cropped
Duanne Olivier in action for South Africa

Duanne Olivier would welcome a chance to represent England at international level once he has gained citizenship.

The seamer turned his back on South Africa in February when he signed a three-year deal with Yorkshire on a Kolpak contract.

His decision came in the week that Olivier broke into the top 20 of the ICC's Test bowling rankings, the 26-year-old having impressed during the Proteas' series with Sri Lanka.

It may not be the last time Olivier appears on the international scene, though, after admitting a role with England is something he would consider in the future.

"There's been controversy around the situation, for me my main focus is playing for Yorkshire," he told Omnisport.

"There is rules and regulations where you can qualify [for] citizenship, that's my bigger goal to become a citizen here, and if it allows me to play for England one day I will never say no to that.

"For me, playing for South Africa was an honour and I never used that as a stepping stone to move to England, there were different factors and situations that played a role to me coming here.

"My main focus is to play cricket and do well for Yorkshire and win trophies."

His decision has led to some criticism, but Olivier has no regrets as he prepares for the start of the County Championship next month.

"I think if you focus on external things it will influence your game," he added. "For me it is more about what I feel, what I want to do, what I want to achieve.

"I focus more internally, and at the end of the day I'm here to play cricket, I'm not here to entertain or field matters on how people feel.

"Every person has their opinion and they can share their opinion, so for me it has been ok, yes there have been people criticise me and there's people understanding, that's part of life."

