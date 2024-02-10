Oman D50 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Oman D50 2024 is a domestic 50-over tournament that has been organized by the Oman Cricket board. The tournament will begin on Monday, February 12, with a total of five teams scheduled to participate in it.

Each team will face the other once in the competition and the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. The Oman D50 final will be played on Thursday, February 29.

A total of 14 matches will be played in the competition, including 10 league matches, two qualifiers, one eliminator, and a final. All these matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.

The five teams participating in this competition are the Bousher Busters, Ruwi Rangers, Darsait Titans, Amerat Royals, and Qurum Thunders. These five teams will play a 50-over game for the first time ever.

All five teams recently participated in the Oman D10, with the Amerat Royals defeating the Bousher Busters in the final by 14 runs. The Royals made 109 runs for the loss of seven wickets while batting first. The Busters could make only 95 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Jiten Ramanandi scored 46 runs off 21 deliveries and took two wickets for 12 runs in two overs for Amerat. He won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Oman D50 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 12

Match 1: Bousher Busters vs Amerat Royals - 11:30 AM

Tuesday, February 13

Match 2: Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, February 14

Match 3: Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters - 11:30 AM

Friday, February 16

Match 4: Amerat Royals vs Qurum Thunders - 11:30 AM

Saturday, February 17

Match 5: Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - 11:30 AM

Sunday, February 18

Match 6: Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters - 11:30 AM

Tuesday, February 20

Match 7: Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, February 21

Match 8: Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers - 11:30 AM

Thursday, February 22

Match 9: Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans - 11:30 AM

Friday, February 23

Match 10: Ruwi Rangers vs Amerat Royals - 11:30 AM

Sunday, February 25

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 AM

Monday, February 26

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 AM

Tuesday, February 27

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 AM

Thursday, February 29

Final: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 AM

Oman D50 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Oman D50 2024: Full Squads

Bousher Busters

Aqib Ilyas, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Shubo Pal, Aqil Khan, Asif Khan, Asim Kamal, Pruthvi Machhi, Wasim Ali, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Imran Ali, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Syed Muzamil

Ruwi Rangers

Abhishek Batra, Karan Sonavale, Khalid Kail, Abdul Khaliq, Aflal Kariapper, Mohamed Rasfas, Mohammad Nadeem, Nadeem Khan, Umair Shakeel, VA Jagadeesh, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Mujibur Imran Ali, Saad Baggad, Sanju Sanjeev, Vighnesh Yadav

Darsait Titans

Amjad Khan, Ikram Sadaat, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Aamir Kaleem, Aryan Bisht, Nishad KS, Ravindra Karunaratne, Shaik Sahil, Suresh Vikas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Keshan Wanniarachchi (wk), Rahil Habibullah (wk), Abbas Khan, Ajay Lalcheta, Dhanushka Prasad, Kasun Ekanayake, MD Yousuf, Shafiq Jan, Ubaid Ullah

Amerat Royals

Hasnain Ul Wahab, Junaid Jan, Sankata Prasad, Shivam Sharma, Vinayak Shukla, Zikria Islam, Gagan Sodhi, Jiten Ramanandi, Rafiullah, Shahrukh Khan, Pratik Athavale (wk), Azmath Khan, Faisal Shah, Hassnain Ali, Jay Odedara, Mohit Patel, Shakeel Ahmed

Qurum Thunders

Ayaan Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Ashish Odedara, Ganesh Narsumaiya, Pranav Athawale, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Suraj Kumar (wk), Afreidh KT, Akash Mohite, Munis Ansari

