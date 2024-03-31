Oman vs Namibia, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia will face Oman in the first game of the five-match T20I series on Monday, April 1. All games will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground in Oman until April 7.

Namibia are coming into the series after a decent run at the African Games 2024. They secured two victories in three league matches and beat Uganda in the semi-finals. However, they could not prevail against the Zimbabwe Emerging Players, failing to defend 113 in the final.

Handre Klazinge was the best performer for Namibia, with seven scalps in three games. Malan Kruger impressed by scoring 118 runs in five innings.

Meanwhile, Oman recently secured a 2-1 series victory in T20Is over Papua New Guinea, while levelling the ODI series 1-1. Khalid Kail emerged as the top-scorer for Oman with 88 runs in three games, while Bilal Khan scalped four wickets.

It will be interesting to see which of the two teams start the series with a win. On that note, let’s check out the other minute details of the game.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Namibia first T20I, Oman tour of Namibia 2024

Date and Time: April 1, 2024, Monday, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head

Both teams have met each other only once in the T20I format in the 2019-2020 ICC World Cup Qualifiers. Batting first, Namibia posted 161 on the board. In reply, Namibia were all-out for 107 and lost the game by 54 runs.

Total matches played: 1

Oman won: 0

Namibia won: 1

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

The series between Oman and Papua New Guinea was played at this ground, with the average score being around 130. Moreover, the team batting second won all the games, meaning the surface eased out for batters as the match progressed.

Historically, 47 out of 80 T20I games played at this venue have witnessed the teams successfully chasing down the scores. However, expect the pacers to secure more wickets than the spinners.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Oman on Monday is expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. It will be partly cloudy, but there are no chances of rain interrupting the game.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Bilal Khan, and Shakeel Ahmed.

Namibia

Malan Kruger, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Handre Klazinge, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Bernard Scholtz. Ruben Trumpelmann, and Ben Shikongo.

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

Although head-to-head records are not sufficient to predict the winner, Oman have a strong squad at their disposal, with talented youngsters and experienced players. The presence of David Wiese in the playing XI might make a difference for Namibia but is not expected to result in a win for them.

Prediction: Oman to win this contest.

Oman vs Namibia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

