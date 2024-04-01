Oman vs Namibia, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Oman face Namibia in the second game of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday (April 2) at Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman.

The first game saw Namibia win the toss and choose to bowl first. The hosts were off to a positive start, with Kashyap Prajapati (33) and Pratik Athavale (15) finding consistent boundaries before losing wickets.

Although Aqib Ilyas (19) tried hard, the likes of Zeeshan Maqsood (9) and Ayaan Khan (5) failed to contribute enough. Tangeni Lungameni was the wrecker-in-chief for Namibia with 3-13 in four overs.

In response, the visitors had a poor start with the wickets of key batters like Malan Kruger (8), Gerhard Erasmus (3), and Jan Frylinck (3). However, the contributions of JP Kotze (16) and Zen Green (26) helped Namibia get back on track.

Later, the experience of David Wiese (23*) came in handy, as he stitched an unbeaten stand of 39 to help the team chase down the target in the 19th over. On that note, let’s check out the other minute details of the game.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Oman vs Namibia, 2nd T20I, Oman tour of Namibia 2024

Date and Time: April 2, 2024, Tuesday; 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head

Both teams have clashed in two games in the T20I format. The first time was in the 2019-20 ICC World Cup Qualifier, where Namibia won by 54 runs. The first game of the series was only the second T20I game between both teams.

Total matches played: 2

Oman won: 0

Namibia won: 2

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

As expected, pacers have taken the most wickets in Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman on Monday. Interestingly, only three of 15 wickets have been taken by the spinners, and the same could happen on Tuesday.

Around 130 should be the par score, and the team chasing should have an edge, as per records.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. Although it will be cloudy, 43% humidity is expected. In the second half of the game, the weather might cool down.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Namibia

Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Rensburg, Tangeni Lungameni

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

Namibia have the upper hand in head-to-head contests and is likely to continue its unbeaten record in this game as well. This is due to their impressive all-round prowess, with the experience of David Wiese in the line-up.

Prediction: Namibia to win this contest

Oman vs Namibia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!