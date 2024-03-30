Oman vs Namibia T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Oman Cricket is all set to host Namibia for a five-match T20I series, starting on Monday, April 1. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman will host all five games of the T20I series.

Oman are coming into this series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win over Papua New Guinea in March 2024. Khalid Kail was the side’s leading run-scorer with 88 runs, while Bilal Khan scalped four wickets to emerge as the team's leading wicket-taker in the series.

Namibia, on the other hand, is entering this series on the back of an African Games 2024 defeat over Zimbabwe's Emerging Players in the grand finale in March 2024. Malan Kruger with 118 runs was the team's leading run-scorer in the series, while Handre Klazinge scalped seven wickets to emerge as the side's leading wicket-taker.

Oman will be led by Aqib Ilyas while Namibia will be captained by Gerhard Erasmus. This will be a preparatory series for both sides moving into the T20 World Cup, starting in June 2024. Furthermore, the currently selected players will be in the major focus of the mega event.

Interestingly, both of these sides will clash in the third game of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Group B clash on June 2.

Oman vs Namibia T20I Series 2024: Head to Head

Both these sides locked horns in three T20Is so far with Namibia winning two while Oman secured a solitary victory. The last time these sides met against each other in a T20I was in October 2019 when Namibia bagged a 54-run win.

Matches: 3

Oman Won: 1

Namibia Won: 2

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Oman vs Namibia T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 1, Monday

Match 1 - Oman vs Namibia, 4:00 PM

April 2, Tuesday

Match 2 - Oman vs Namibia, 4:00 PM

April 4, Thursday

Match 3 - Oman vs Namibia, 4:00 PM

April 5, Friday

Match 4 - Oman vs Namibia, 4:00 PM

April 7, Sunday

Match 5 - Oman vs Namibia, 4:00 PM

Oman vs Namibia T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCod app and website will live-stream the five-match T20I series for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the series.

Oman vs Namibia T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi (wk), Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed

Namibia

Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Malan Kruger, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

