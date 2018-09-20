Once bested by his 'Arjuna', 'Dronacharya' Kuttappa comes out of shadows

By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) He is the 'Dronacharya' who was bested by his 'Arjuna' before becoming his guiding force.

C A Kuttappa -- the sole Dronacharya awardee in Indian boxing this year -- is a "sought-after" man in the national camp and the "crucial role" he played in Vijender Singh becoming India's first Olympic medallist in the sport is a tale in itself.

"Do write that I beat him in 2003 at a national competition," laughed Vijender when PTI reached out to him for his thoughts on the 39-year-old Armyman being named one of the Dronacharya awardees of 2018.

"On a more serious note, he is brilliant. A man of integrity, he took care of me, he was there for me when I needed him and I can never forget that. I don't think there is anyone in Indian boxing who can question his merit," said Vijender, who plies his trade in the professional circuit now but remains an icon in Indian amateur boxing too.

The man himself is in slight disbelief, which is understandable, given the many ups and downs he went through as a boxer.

"I never for a moment thought that this was going to come to me at the ripe old age of 39," he joked in a free-wheeling chat.

"In 2009, Viju (Vijender) had asked me 'coach sir, aap apply toh karo, main aapko support karunga' but I said, how can I even think of it," he recalled.

The trail-blazing Vijender's is not the only career he has shaped, Kuttappa has also worked closely with, among others, Suranjoy Singh, who won an astonishing eight successive international gold medals at his peak, and Shiva Thapa, India's first boxer to win three consecutive Asian Championship medals, including a gold, and till date the youngest to qualify for the Olympics.

"I did my coaching diploma from the NIS (National Institute of Sports) in 2006 and was then posted at the Army Sports Institute (ASI). Me along with some others were deputed to the national camp in Patiala soon after and I caught the eye of then national coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu," Kuttappa said.

"He took me in as an assistant coach and ever since I have been in Patiala. With Viju, my equation was built over a period of time, it started around 2007 and we have been close. He and Shiva are of the same level, their boxing skills are unmatched, punches, movement, it's just brilliant," he added.

"They are quite similar, in their own world and close to a very few people but absolute joys to work with. I have always tried to focus on their strengths," he said.

But who's the favourite?

"That's difficult but I have a soft corner for Suranjoy. He is phenomenal, I have never seen a more hard-working guy. He deserved so much and I still get sad that he never got to compete in the Olympics," he said referring to the Manipuri, who was nicknamed 'Chhota Tyson' for his aggressive streak.

What about his favourite moment as coach?

"Might sound cliched but it was after Beijing Olympics when Vijender had become this huge star surrounded by people all the time. At one such gathering, he took my hand and brought me forward and announced to everyone present 'this is my coach', it was an emotional moment for me," he said.

A Subedar in the army, Kuttappa's boxing journey began in 1992-93 after a tryst with swimming, volleyball and even athletics.

He was deemed a slow mover in the ring but powerful hitter nonetheless.

"I was hard working too and in 1996 I was picked by the Army. It didn't start so well for me but in 1997 I got the junior national gold and eventually moved to the senior camp," said the former lightweight and light welterweight boxer.

"The high point of my fighting career was a National Games gold in 2002 but overall it didn't work out the way I wanted because of several factors. Eventually, I was advised to complete a coaching diploma, which I did and that's been my life," added the Karnataka-based coach.

Talking about the challenges of coaching, Kuttappa said he has mostly enjoyed the ride but there are aspects of the job, which can be called testing.

"Staying away from family for months is one. I have a young child and it is sometimes difficult for me to go about my job with my family so far away. They visit me in Patiala but obviously it's not the same," he said.

"But then what's life without a little challenge," he signed off