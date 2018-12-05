×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

One Last Time: Gambhir gets ready for last hurrah against Andhra

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    05 Dec 2018, 20:30 IST

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Gautam Gambhir's final appearance in competitive cricket will add an emotional overtone to an otherwise normal Ranji Trophy group league encounter between a depleted Delhi and Andhra starting here from Thursday.

One of the biggest names to ever don the Delhi jersey, Gambhir will be retiring from his spiritual home, the Feroz Shah Kotla, amidst an outpouring of emotion on social media, where he enjoys a sizeable following.

However, Delhi would have ideally liked the veteran left-hander to at least complete the season but having understood that a good IPL deal is a long shot, Gambhir did what any player who has played a bit of international cricket would do -- retire with minimum fuss.

While it's a dream for any player to retire in an Indian jersey, Gambhir will be happy that he is calling it quits on his own terms even though his state team is in a spot of bother.

With regular captain Nitish Rana and the talented Himmat Singh away on national duty (with Emerging India squad), Gambhir's experience was much more required at this stage where a couple of bad matches will put Delhi out of knock-out contention.

Gambhir will be the star attraction even as home team coach Mithun Manhas plans to hand three debuts.

One of them is U-23 captain Jonty Sidhu, whose senior team debut has been much anticipated after a string of good shows at the U-19 and U-23 level.

A former U-19 India captain, the lanky left-hander Jonty is also a brilliant fielder and will replace skipper Rana in the playing XI as Dhruv Shorey leads the side.

The other debutant could be left-arm spinner Shivank Vasist while veteran Vaibhav Rawal may come in place of Himmat.

The three players out of the 15 are Sarthak Ranjan, Kunwar Bodhuri, both of whom failed in the last game, along with left-arm spinner Varun Sood

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Gautam Gambhir: The unsung hero for India
RELATED STORY
5 special memories of Gautam Gambhir for every cricket fan
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks played by Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir announces retirement from cricket
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir: The Unbeaten Workhorse
RELATED STORY
Former India opener Gambhir retires from cricket
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable Gautam Gambhir knocks across the formats
RELATED STORY
10 things which have changed since the last Cricket World...
RELATED STORY
Overseas Test records of India's last 5 full-time captains
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might be playing their last IPL in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us