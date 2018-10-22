One player each franchise should release before IPL 2019

The preparations for the 2019 edition of the IPL are in full swing now. The next edition of the IPL is likely to be preponed due to a clash of dates with the 50-over World Cup and is most likely to be held outside of India as the 2019 General elections in India are scheduled during the same time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all the eight franchises to submit the list of released players and have set a deadline of November 15 for the same. IPL has two trading windows with the first one starting just after the end of the season and is open before a month to the auction and the second one after the auction ends till the start of the next tournament. In 2018, IPL also introduced a mid-tournament window for franchises to trade uncapped players and players, who have played two or fewer matches.

Some of the franchises have swung into action. Mumbai Indians have acquired the services of star South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock De Kock for the 2019 edition, after being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore who had bought him for Rs 2.8 crore during the 2018 auction. Mumbai have also released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2.2 crore) and Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (Rs 50 lakh) to balance the books. Reports have emerged that Shikhar Dhawan is unhappy at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and is likely to join the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2019 edition of the IPL.

With the auctions likely to be held in mid-December, we take a look at some of the players that each IPL franchise should release before the auctions.

#1 Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Daredevils)

The perennial underachievers of the IPL, the Delhi Daredevils, finished with the wooden spoon last year, owing to some poor performances with the ball. Their batting was exceptional at times last season with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw proving their mettle with the bat. After a poor start in the 2018 edition, captain Gautam Gambhir dropped himself from the team as he could not justify his place in the playing XI due to a poor run of form.

Delhi has a problem of plenty in the batting department and Gautam Gambhir is surplus to requirements. Delhi should instead try to sign a proven all-rounder before the 2019 edition of the IPL.

