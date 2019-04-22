×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Our only chance was if Dhoni missed last ball: Parthiv

IANS
NEWS
News
46   //    22 Apr 2019, 11:42 IST
IANS Image
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Parthiv Patel in action during the 39th match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 21, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) Parthiv Patel, who starred with the bat and effected a match-winning run out for Royal Challengers Bangalore, admitted their chance in the last ball depended on rampaging M.S. Dhoni getting beaten.

Chasing a modest 162 for victory, Chennai Super Kings needed 26 runs off the last over with Dhoni in devastating mood. The former India captain hit Umesh Yadav for one and three sixes in the first five balls to bring the equation down to two off the final ball.

It was as dramatic as it can get in the last ball as Umesh Yadav showed courage to bowl a slower one outside off-stump which Dhoni tried to steer behind point but missed. CSK went for the bye as Shardul Thakur ran towards the other end, while Parthiv Patel hit the stumps direct to run him out and win RCB the game.

Earlier, Patel's (53 off 37) half-century followed by Moeen Ali's quick 16-ball 26 propelled RCB to 161/7.

"Last ball, I knew there was only chance if they get beaten. We were trying to let Umesh bowl outside off, and I had my gloves off and luckily it came off well," Patel said after the game.

On their batting, Patel said they realised it was not a 200-run wicket.

"I think it was great the way we started. The ball was sticking on to the wicket but we soon realised it wasn't a 200-run wicket. I have been batting well, was talking to coaches. I chose my bowlers and took singles off the others."

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, who returned figures of 1/24, said it was only Dhoni who could have pulled off the heist.

"I think there's only one guy who could have done this. But the way Umesh (Yadv) bowled the last ball, he backed himself, hats off to that. And then Parthiv kept his nerves and got the direct hit - the reason why we won the match. I am really enjoying my bowling, I like to bowl attacking deliveries," Chahal said.

Advertisement

"My idea was to bowl stump to stump line. I tried to bowl a few deliveries full and few back of length. I was happy with the batsmen (Rayudu and Dhoni) taking singles," World Cup-bound Chahal said of his bowling.

Chahal said RCB needs to analyse how to stem the run flow once batsmen starts hitting big shots and try and maintain the pressure from both ends.

"The problem arises once you play a big shot and you can't really get out because that puts a lot of pressure on the other batsmen. That's something we need to calculate.

"That's why I think the top three can be finishers, they may do it a few times, but when you bat at 5, 6 or 7 whatever you are calculating you have to put a lot of thinking behind it because you lose one more wicket and the game is over at that point of time."

RCB won by one run and kept their slim chances of a playoff berth alive while CSK, even after the defeat, remained at the top of the points table with 14 points.

Advertisement
Dhoni's heroics in vain, RCB clinch last-ball thriller (Lead)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Are CSK being over-dependent on Dhoni?
RELATED STORY
Here's why Dhoni refused singles in 19th over vs RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 39, RCB vs CSK - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: Twitter erupts as SRH thrash Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking back at the crazy CSK triumph that ended with Mitchell Santner's last-ball six
RELATED STORY
Dhoni did what he does best, gave us a scare: Kohli
RELATED STORY
Patel the hero as Challengers survive Dhoni's devastating display
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: An alternative XI of Indian players who missed the World Cup ticket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 40 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 39 | Yesterday
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 38 | Yesterday
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 41 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us