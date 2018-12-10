×
Paine insists he is 'fine' after taking blow to finger

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    10 Dec 2018, 14:48 IST
TimPaine-Cropped
Tim Paine receives treatment on his finger

Captain Tim Paine insisted nothing was wrong with his right index finger having suffered a blow to it during Australia's first Test defeat to India.

The wicketkeeper was struck on a finger on which he has had several operations since breaking it in 2010.

He required treatment from Australia's physio and had the digit strapped up as his side fell to a 31-run loss in the first match of a four-game series in Adelaide.

However, Paine is adamant there is no reason for concern, saying in answer to a question about the injury: "No doubt. I'm fine."

Mitchell Starc was unable to capture his brilliant best at Adelaide Oval, taking 5-103 across India's two innings.

Questions over the star seamer's form have been raised, but Paine sprung to the defence of Starc, who he expects to flourish in the second Test in Perth.

"I think for the majority of the Test, Starcy actually bowled really well," added Paine. "I saw a bit of stuff last night that people were pretty critical of him, but I think his economy rate for a lot of the Test was really good. 

"He took some wickets. He didn't set the world on fire but I think for a long time there's been a really big gap between Starcy's best and his worst and from what I'm seeing that is getting closer and closer every day. 

"Was he at his best? Probably not, but I still thought he played his role really well and opened up the game for us to be honest at times.

"When Starcy's on song there is no better bowler in the world. Particularly with the new ball and if he can get it to swing, I think in Perth the conditions will suit him down to the ground. 

"I think it will be swing and from what I'm hearing the wicket is going to be really fast. So he'll be a handful."

That Paine was Australia's second-highest scorer in the second innings with 41 spoke to their struggles with the bat, with numerous impressive contributions from the tail unable to atone for the failings of those higher up the order.

The hosts had nobody of the quality of Cheteshwar Pujara, whose 194 across two innings included 123 in the first.

"It's pretty shattering. But India thoroughly deserved to win," said Paine. "We thought we could do it. But our batters couldn't bat for long enough with our tail to win. I thought Pujara was probably the difference between the two sides."

