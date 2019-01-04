×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Paine shares light moment with media after long day on field

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    04 Jan 2019, 17:17 IST

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) Australia had another long day in the field but their captain Tim Paine kept the lighted hearted humour going after day two of the fourth Test by answering a phone call, not his but a reporter's, in the middle of a press conference.

Paine, who has been involved in healthy banter throughout the series from behind the stumps, was game for a good laugh despite the team struggling in the ongoing Test.

A reporter's phone, kept on desk in front of Paine, rang in the middle of the media interaction and the skipper pounced on it.

"Tim Paine speaking. Who is it, sorry? It's Katie in Hong Kong. Who are you after?" he said, leaving the media persons in splits.

"Ah Martin, he's in the middle of a press conference at the moment. Can I get him to call you back?

"No worries, I'll tell him to check his emails. Thanks Katie, cheers," he added.

While Paine has had heated exchanges with India skipper Virat Kohli during the series, he has shared funny moments with Rishabh Pant and Murali Vijay.

During the Melbourne Test, Paine had asked Pant to babysit for him and his wife.

"Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Can you babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night and you'll look after the kids," Paine said while sledging Pant at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Paine insists beleaguered Australia remain united
RELATED STORY
You sledge right: Australian PM shares a light moment...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
'Tim Paine speaking': Paine answers reporter's phone...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Tim Paine reacts to Rishabh...
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
Kohli's back injury, surprising names included in the...
RELATED STORY
Kohli happy to leave Paine spat in the past
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Sledging- The real playmaker
RELATED STORY
A far cry from animosity: Pant left holding the Paines' baby
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us