Paine to discuss ODI future after England whitewash

Tim Paine said Australia's dramatic defeat to a Jos Buttler-inspired England "stung" after they looked set for a consolation win.

Omnisport NEWS News 25 Jun 2018, 02:20 IST 263 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Australia captain Tim Paine

Tim Paine will hold discussions over his Australia one-day international future after admitting he felt the pressure in a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of England.

The tourists looked set for a consolation victory at Old Trafford when England were reduced to 114-8 chasing 206 to win on Sunday.

Jos Buttler denied them with a magnificent 110 not out, Adil Rashid providing great support, guiding England to a dramatic one-wicket victory with nine balls to spare.

Australia captain Paine said the loss in Manchester was hard to take.

"That one stung," Paine told Sky Sports. "Not as difficult as Trent Bridge [where England made a world-record 481-6] but we've certainly been taught a lesson by a world-class outfit.

"I thought we were in trouble to be honest at the half-way mark. But our bowlers came out and committed to what we spoke about really well in that first hour we were out there.

"But once put under pressure whether with bat, ball or in the field, we've folded a bit, if we're completely honest.

"We could have got a couple more wickets. That would have been nice. I thought we had them under pressure. Rashid and Jos played really well but we didn't get enough balls in the right areas at those two in particular and they batted well.

"And when we've been under pressure in this series we haven't responded as well as we would have liked so that's a lesson we've got to learn."

As always, thank you for the amazing support throughout the series!



The players hugely appreciate it pic.twitter.com/xqiDLUzis8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 24, 2018

Paine was appointed skipper of the ODI and Test sides following Steve Smith's one-year ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal, but the wicketkeeper is unsure whether he will continue playing in the 50-over format.

"I haven't thought about it to be honest," he said. "All I know is I was coming here to do this series and I've said a few times before when you are my age it's a bit foolish to look ahead.

"Certainly I am really looking forward to captaining the Test team and continuing how I have been playing in that format. But where I go with the rest of my cricket is something we will discuss in the coming weeks.

"If I'm honest, I've probably let the pressure get to me a bit this series. When you're not performing things are hard at international level."