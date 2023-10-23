Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women, 1st One-Day: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies A Women tour Pakistan for a One-Day series, starting from October 24. The first two games will be played at the Ghani Institute for Cricket in Lahore, and the final game will be hosted by Gaddafi Stadium.

Rameen Shamim will lead Pakistan A i. The likes of Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan, Omaima Sohail have a good amount of experience and will play a key role for the hosts.

Meanwhile, the likes of Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams, Zaida James have been included in the West Indies squad. They were part of the recent series against Australia. They will hope to use all their experience in the One-Day series.

The first One-Day will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The series is a wonderful opportunity for players, who have been doing well in the domestic circuit, to showcase their skills.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Match Details

Match: Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women, 1st One-Day, West Indies A Women tour of Pakistan

Date and Time: October 24, 2023, Tuesday; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Ghani Institute for Cricket Ground, Lahore

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Pitch Report

The Ghani Institute for Cricket Ground offers a well-balanced track. However, spinners are expected to get plenty of assistance and will play a key role.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Probable XIs

Pakistan A Women

Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim (c), Amber Kainat, Anosha Nasir, Fatima Shahid, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Noreen Yaqoob, Humna Bilal, Saima Malik

West Indies A Women

Rashada Williams (wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannilea Glasgow, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Qiana Joseph, Sheneta Grimmond, Jahzara Claxton

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Match Prediction

Expect a cracking contest as both sides come out all guns blazing to get an early lead in the series.

Pakistan A have home advantage, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan A to win

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel

