Pakistan appoint New Zealand's Bradburn as fielding coach

PTI
NEWS
News
37   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:13 IST

Karachi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board's search for a top fielding coach has finally ended with New Zealand's Grant Bradburn slated to join the national team in the UAE for the Asia Cup tournament this month.

The Pakistan board said on Thursday it had appointed Bradburn on a three-year contract.

The New Zealander replaces Australian Steve Rixon who didn't extend his contract with the Pakistan team after it ended this year with the tour of England in June.

Bradburn who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for his country as an off-spinner and lower-order batsman was attached with the Scotland team before confirming his assignment with the Pakistan side.

In a statement issued by the PCB, Bradburn said, "It is a great honour to be joining Pakistan Cricket Team and their high-quality coaching staff. I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading full member team on the rise in world cricket, is a real privilege.

"Against Scotland in June, we saw the impressive changes that have been instilled, noticeably with the physical stature and fielding abilities of Pakistan's players. I look forward to adding my experience to the players and staff, while being an integral part of the exciting and dominant team, team Pakistan is becoming."

Negotiations between the PCB and Australian coach Darren Barry didn't prove successful last month after which the board approached Bradburn.

Rixon, a former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, left the Pakistan team after reported differences with the PCB over late payment of his salary

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
