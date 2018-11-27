×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pakistan close in on victory after removing Taylor

PTI
NEWS
News
20   //    27 Nov 2018, 15:06 IST

Dubai, Nov 27 (AFP) Spinner Bilal Asif removed menacing Ross Taylor to bring Pakistan within six wickets of a series-levelling victory in the second Test in Dubai on Tuesday.

Asif had Taylor caught off an uppish sweep for 82 before New Zealand reached 222-4 at lunch on the fourth day, still needing 106 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

At the break, Henry Nicholls, who successfully reviewed a second-ball leg-before decision on nought, was unbeaten on 31 with BJ Watling 16 not out. New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi.

Taylor smashed seven boundaries and a six during his aggressive 128-ball knock and added a valuable 80 runs for the third wicket with Tom Latham who fell for 50.

New Zealand were forced to follow-on after superb bowling by leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who took 8-41 to dismiss them for a paltry 90 on Monday.

Resuming at 131-2 Taylor smashed medium pacer Hasan Ali's first ball of the day to cover boundary to reach his 29th half century in Tests.

Before this knock Taylor had managed just 21 runs in the three innings of this series.

Latham completed his 15th Test fifty with a single but was caught behind off Hasan after Paul Reiffel consulted television umpire Ian Gould for a fair catch. Latham hit four boundaries

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Imam given all clear after helmet blow as Pakistan level...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand rallies to 131-2 after follow-on versus Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Cook's farewell century helps England close in on victory
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts after New Zealand clinch a thrilling...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
5 times when Pakistan proved they are masters of...
RELATED STORY
11 Man of the Match performances in 11 World Cup Finals
RELATED STORY
Mehidy spins Tigers to victory despite second Taylor hundred
RELATED STORY
4 famous batsmen who were stranded in 90s
RELATED STORY
Pakistan rip through Black Caps in Abu Dhabi
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us