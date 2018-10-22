×
Pakistan cricket officials uphold ban against opener Jamshed

PTI
NEWS
News
23   //    22 Oct 2018, 17:03 IST

Lahore, Oct 22 (AFP) A Pakistani cricket tribunal Monday upheld a 10-year ban on former opener Nasir Jamshed over his role in various fixing scandals that rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 28-year-old -- one of six players banned for multiple charges of spot fixing -- was sanctioned by an anti-corruption tribunal in August for his role in the scandal, which tainted the Twenty20 tournament in only its second year.

"The independent adjudicator has found the ban was 'perfectly justified' and shall continue to remain in force," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Jamshed was first banned for 12 months by the same tribunal last December for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

The cricketer has been enmeshed in controversy since allegations broke he had effectively been a "lynchpin" who approached and solicited other players" in spot-fixing in PSL matches played in the United Arab Emirates.

Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.

Jamshed was also arrested by the National Crime Agency in England on spot-fixing charges but was later released on bail in February last year.

Jamshed has played two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 T20s for Pakistan until 2015.

His career nosedived during the 2015 World Cup where he was found overweight and mocked during fielding, managing just five runs in three matches.

The other players banned in the PSL spot-fixing tribunal were Sharjeel Khan (five years with two and a half suspended), Khalid Latif (five years), Mohammad Irfan (one year with six months suspended) and Mohammad Nawaz (two months, one suspended)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
