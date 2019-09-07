×
Pakistan great Abdul Qadir dies

28   //    07 Sep 2019, 00:08 IST
Abdul Qadir
Abdul Qadir (R), pictured with Shane Warne in 2000

Abdul Qadir, the brilliant Pakistan leg-spinner, has died at the age of 63.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news in a post on social media on Friday.

"PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends," said the PCB statement.

Qadir played 67 Tests for his country, taking 236 wickets, with his stunning 9-56 in 1987 against England at Lahore one of Pakistan's greatest individual bowling performances.

He also starred in ODI cricket with 132 wickets from his 104 appearances in the white-ball format.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram led the tributes, writing on Twitter: "They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes and told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.

"A magician, absolutely. A leg spinner and a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten."

Shoaib Malik, also a former Pakistan skipper, wrote: "My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir saab, may Allah give him the highest level of Jannat and may people always remember him with love and the highest level of respect in this world, Ameen."

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne said: "It's very sad news so condolences to Abdul Qadir's family.

"I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 on my first tour to Pakistan. I think a lot of people who bowled leg-spin, like I did, he was the guy who we looked up to in the '80s. He was the main leg-spinner in that era.

"He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen. His record is a terrific one."

