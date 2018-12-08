×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pakistan's Ammad Butt let-off with reprimand, to play against Holland

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    08 Dec 2018, 17:00 IST

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) In a major relief for Pakistan, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has let-off vice-captain Ammad Butt with a reprimand for carelessly running into a Malaysian player during its last match, which means the striker is eligible to play in its crucial last Pool D match against Netherlands on Sunday.

Pakistan's campaign at the ongoing men's hockey World Cup went from bad to worse after the team suffered a twin blow Thursday.

While skipper Muhammad Rizwan Sr was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an injury, his deputy Butt was banned for their last Pool D match against Netherlands because of a serious on-field offence against Malaysia's Faizal Saari.

The suspension was, however, revoked after Pakistan appealed against it with the FIH stating that Butt's offence was not "reckless" but a "careless" one.

The suspension was invoked on Butt after Malaysia's coach Roelant Oltmans lodged an official complaint with the tournament's Technical Delegate Christian Deckenbrock of Germany.

While lifting the suspension, the FIH, however, warned that if Butt receives a yellow card in future matches of the tournament, the suspension can be invoked by the Technical Delegate.

"Following an incident in the 40th minute of the game between Malaysia-Pakistan on December 5 Pakistan player Ammad Butt had been suspended for one match by the FIH Technical Delegate. The Pakistan team had appealed against this decision," a statement from the FIH read.

"The FIH Appeal Jury found the appellant, Ammad Butt, breached the Code of Conduct carelessly, but not recklessly, running into the Malaysian players. The Jury acceptedthe additional evidence that the appellant did subsequently show concern for the Malaysian player's welfare," the statement read.

The FIH further stated that: "Ammad Butt is reprimanded for carelessly running into an opponent. Should Ammad Butt receive a yellow card in the remainder of the tournament, the FIH Technical Delegate is recommended to suspend him."

Meanwhile in another good news for Pakistan, the FIH had approved Arslan Qadir as injured Rizwan Senior's in the 18-member squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Advertisement

"Muhammad Rizwan Sr has withdrawn from the Pakistan squad due to an injury. The team captain will be replaced by Arslan Qadir. Pakistan sought approval from the FIH and the request was assessed and evaluated before being approved," the world body said.

Rizwan Sr was ruled out after fracturing the little finger of left leg during the match against Malaysia

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt unhappy with the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
7 suspended teams who can no longer play international...
RELATED STORY
Australia beat Pakistan to lift inaugural Over-50s...
RELATED STORY
A look back at Sachin Tendulkar's ethereal 98 against...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian wins against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
Shaun Marsh shines ahead of first Test against India
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
3 classic T20 chases by Virat Kohli against Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen with highest batting average in ODI cricket in...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/10 & 151/3 (61.0 ov)
AUS 235/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India lead Australia by 166 runs with 7 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec
NZ 274/10 & 353/7
PAK 348/10 & 156/10
New Zealand win by 123 runs
NZ VS PAK live score
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9
NZXI 67/4 (31.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand XI trail Sri Lanka by 143 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
2nd T20 | Today
PAKA 139/9 (20.0 ov)
ENL 145/6 (18.5 ov)
England Lions win by 4 wickets
PAKA VS ENL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us