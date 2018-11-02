×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pakistan's Azhar Ali gives up ODIs to focus on test career

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    02 Nov 2018, 00:24 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali retired from one-day internationals on Thursday to concentrate on his test career.

Ali played 53 ODIs, scoring 1,845 runs at an average of 36.90. He scored three centuries and 12 half-centuries, including a 59 against India in the triumphant Champions Trophy final last year in London.

Ali lost the confidence of the selectors in ODIs this year and was dropped after Pakistan was swept in New Zealand in January. He was replaced as opener by Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. Imam has cemented his place with a prolific run in ODIs.

"I didn't decide to retire after any hard feelings, it's my personal decision," Ali said.

"As a former ODI captain, I wish the team the very best for what is an incredibly important season ahead of the World Cup next June."

Pakistan slipped to an all-time low of No. 9 in the ODI rankings during Ali's tenure as skipper from 2015 to early 2017. Pakistan won four and lost five bilateral series.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani said Ali will remain an "integral part" of Pakistan's test team.

Ali, who turns 34 in February, has played 67 tests for an average of 44. He featured last month in the home series win over Australia. He has never played Twenty20s for Pakistan.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ex-Pakistan captain Azhar calls time on ODI career
RELATED STORY
Azhar Ali and Ian Bell: Why we cannot compare the two...
RELATED STORY
Huge blow for WI, Pakistan star announces ODI retirement...
RELATED STORY
VIDEO: Azhar Ali involved in a bizarre run-out 
RELATED STORY
5 Fastest cricketers to 10000 runs in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Azhar: The artist that wasn't
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 most successful Indian captains against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Azhar Ali's bizarre run-out evokes memories of Dhoni's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us