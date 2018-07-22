Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pakistan seal crushing series sweep of Zimbabwe

22 Jul 2018
BabarAzam - Cropped
Babar Azam batting for Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman made one-day international history while Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam both hit hundreds as a 131-run win sealed Pakistan's series sweep of Zimbabwe.

Openers Fakhar (85) and Iman (110) continued their dominance with an opening stand of 168 in 25 overs, paving the way for the final victory in a comprehensive 5-0 success.

Fakhar became the fastest batsman to pass 1,000 ODI runs, doing so in just 18 innings - three better than a group of five batsman.

Among them was Babar, who later crashed 106 not out from 76 deliveries to lift Pakistan to an imposing 364-4, a total well beyond Zimbabwe's reach.

The damage could have been worse for Zimbabwe had Tendai Chatara (1-79) and Chris Mpofu (1-67) not removed Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali for 18 apiece.

Malik's score did, however, see him become the eighth player from Pakistan to reach 7,000 ODI runs - and the minor stumble was never likely to keep the visitors from another big win, although they were made to toil through a full 50 overs in the field.

Hamilton Masakadza (34) and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (34) combined to help Zimbabwe post their first 50-run opening stand of the series which came to an end when Kamunhukamwe pulled Mohammad Nawaz (2-47) to midwicket.

Another meek collapse looked likely when captain Masakadza had his off stump knocked back by Hasan Ali (2-55) three balls later, but Prince Masvaure (39), in his second match, and Ryan Murray (47) produced a patient 78-run stand to delay the inevitable.

That eventually arrived as Peter Moor (44) and Elton Chigumbura (25) opted to avoid risks in order to remain unbeaten and help Zimbabwe reach a respectable 233-4, seeing out their full allotment for the first time in the one-sided series. 

