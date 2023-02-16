Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 5, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League on Friday (February 17) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, started their campaign with a heartbreaking one-run defeat to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars. However, they made a stupendous comeback by handing Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators a crushing 70-run defeat on Wednesday (February 15).

Ihsanullah picked up a five-wicket haul and also bowled the fastest spell in PSL history by breaking Haris Rauf’s record. After restricting their opponents to 110 in 18.5 overs, the Sultans chased down the target with a whopping 39 deliveries to spare.

Meanwhile, the Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, began their campaign with a two-run win over Karachi Kings on Tuesday (February 14). The game went right down to the wire. Imad Wasim (80*) and Shoaib Malik (52) tried their hearts out to take the Kings home, but they fell tantalisingly short.

Khurram Shahzad and Wahab Riaz held their nerve in the last two overs to give the Zalmi their maiden win of the season. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the Player of the Match for his 92 off 50. Babar also impressed on his debut for the Zalmi with 68 off 46.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 5, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, Friday; 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The pitch in Multan is an excellent one for batting. The track didn’t change in nature in the second game, although the Sultans bowled the Gladiators out cheaply. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 25-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 30s.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

In both games in Multan, the chasing team got a significant amount of advantage. Both team’s batters are in excellent form, so the side batting second could win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

