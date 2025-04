Pakistan Super League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and PSL 2025 live-streaming details

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is set to mark its 10th edition with six franchises competing for the coveted title. The tournament will commence on Friday, April 11, and conclude on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

A total of 34 matches will be held across four venues: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and National Stadium in Karachi. The competition will follow a double round-robin format, with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs.

The six participating teams and their captains are as follows:

Islamabad United – Shadab Khan

Karachi Kings – David Warner

Lahore Qalandars – Shaheen Afridi

Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan

Peshawar Zalmi – Babar Azam

Quetta Gladiators – Saud Shakeel

Islamabad United, the inaugural season’s winner and three-time champions, are the most successful team in PSL history, followed by Lahore Qalandars with two titles. The remaining franchises have each won the title once, with Multan Sultans consistently performing well and finishing runners-up in multiple seasons.

In terms of leadership changes, Quetta Gladiators have appointed Saud Shakeel as their new captain, replacing Rilee Rossouw, while Karachi Kings have handed the captaincy to Australian cricketer David Warner. With the top players and rising stars leading their respective teams, PSL 2025 promises to be an exciting and fiercely contested tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Pakistan Super League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Friday, April 11

Match 1 - Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 9 PM

Saturday, April 12

Match 2 - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 4 PM

Match 3 - Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, National Stadium, Karachi, 8:30 PM

Sunday, April 13

Match 4 - Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Monday, April 14

Match 5 - Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, April 15

Match 6 - Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium, Karachi, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, April 16

Match 7 - Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Friday, April 18

Match 8 - Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium, Karachi, 8:30 PM

Saturday, April 19

Match 9 - Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Sunday, April 20

Match 10 - Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, National Stadium, Karachi, 8:30 PM

Monday, April 21

Match 11 - Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium, Karachi, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, April 22

Match 12 - Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, April 23

Match 13 - Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Thursday, April 24

Match 14 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Friday, April 25

Match 15 - Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Saturday, April 26

Match 16 - Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Sunday, April 27

Match 17 - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 18 - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 19 - Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Thursday, May 1

Match 20 - Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium, 4:00 PM

Match 21 - Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Friday, May 2

Match 22 - Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 3

Match 23 - Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Sunday, May 4

Match 24 - Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Monday, May 5

Match 25 - Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 26 - Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Thursday, May 8

Match 27 - Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Friday, May 9

Match 28 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 10

Match 29 - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium, 4:00 PM

Match 30 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Friday, May 16

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Sunday, May 18

Final - TBC vs TBC, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

Pakistan Super League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Pakistan Super League 2025 via the Fancode app and website. The live telecast will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network for fans in India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Live-streaming details for other nations are as follows:

Pakistan - A Sports HD, PTV Sports

UK - Skysports, Geo News

South Africa - SuperSport

Bangladesh - TSports

North America - Willow TV

MENA Region - Myco

Rest of the World - Sports Central

Pakistan Super League 2025: Full Squads

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Rumman Raees, Colin Munro, Matthew Short, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous (wk), Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Riley Meredith, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Carey (wk)

Karachi Kings

David Warner, James Vince (vc), Hasan Ali, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zahid Mahmood, Tim Seifert (wk), Shan Masood, Adam Milne, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Aamir Jamal, Mir Hamza, Litton Das (wk), Rizullah, Fawad Ali, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Omair Yousuf, Mirza Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan (vc), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera (wk), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Rashid Hossain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (wk), Salman Mirza, Muhammad Naeem

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), David Willey (vc), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Faisal Akram, Chris Jordan, Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Hasnain, Kamran Ghulam, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Johnson Charles (wk), Shai Hope (wk), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Amir Barki

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub (vc), Mohammad Haris (wk), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Mohammad Ali, Abdul Samad, Nahid Rana, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Maaz Sadaqat, Alzarri Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mitchell Owen, George Linde, Luke Wood

Quetta Gladiators

Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw (vc), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz

